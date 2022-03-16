NATO: Zelensky indicates that he does not expect Ukraine to join the alliance any time soon

In remarks he made during a speech via video link to leaders of the British-led Combined Expeditionary Force on Tuesday, Zelensky appeared to be moving further from what until recently was seen as a key Ukrainian ambition.
“For years we’ve been hearing about how the door is supposed to be open (to NATO membership), but now we’re hearing that we can’t get in. This is true and it must be admitted,” he said.
“I am happy that our people are starting to understand this and rely on themselves and our partners who are helping us,” he added.
Ukraine’s desire to join NATO, and its status as a NATO partner – seen as a step toward eventual full membership – were among the many grievances Putin cited in an attempt to justify his country’s invasion of its neighbour.
Although the alliance has always had an “open door policy,” which states that any European country willing and willing to undertake membership obligations and commitments is welcome to apply, experts and officials have stressed that membership is a lengthy process.
Blinken says it’s not a concession
“I don’t think this is a concession. I think first of all it is a reflection of the fact that even before this aggression by Russia, Ukraine was not joining NATO tomorrow. And that is all the more reason as we saw when they were saying that their concerns about Ukraine centered on its accession to NATO. This was a lie,” Blinken said.
Blinken described US support for Ukraine as “exceptional” and said support would continue “to make sure Ukraine has the means to defend itself”.
President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a new package of military aid to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles, as soon as Wednesday after Zelensky’s address to Congress, according to officials familiar with the plans.
But the new assistance will include more defensive weapons the United States has already provided, including Javelins and Stingers.
