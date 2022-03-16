NATO: Zelensky indicates that he does not expect Ukraine to join the alliance any time soon

In remarks he made during a speech via video link to leaders of the British-led Combined Expeditionary Force on Tuesday, Zelensky appeared to be moving further from what until recently was seen as a key Ukrainian ambition.

“For years we’ve been hearing about how the door is supposed to be open (to NATO membership), but now we’re hearing that we can’t get in. This is true and it must be admitted,” he said.

“I am happy that our people are starting to understand this and rely on themselves and our partners who are helping us,” he added.

Since the end of the Cold War, many countries of the former Soviet Union have joined NATO Russia It now shares a land border with the world’s largest military alliance, limiting Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s geopolitical ambitions in what was once Moscow’s sphere of influence. Ukraine’s desire to join NATO, and its status as a NATO partner – seen as a step toward eventual full membership – were among the many grievances Putin cited in an attempt to justify his country’s invasion of its neighbour. Although the alliance has always had an “open door policy,” which states that any European country willing and willing to undertake membership obligations and commitments is welcome to apply, experts and officials have stressed that membership is a lengthy process. Blinken says it’s not a concession In an interview with Wolf Blitzer from CNN, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken called it a “reflection of reality” and Zelensky today indicated that he would not join NATO any time soon. “I don’t think this is a concession. I think first of all it is a reflection of the fact that even before this aggression by Russia, Ukraine was not joining NATO tomorrow. And that is all the more reason as we saw when they were saying that their concerns about Ukraine centered on its accession to NATO. This was a lie,” Blinken said. Blinken said Putin has proven it war in ukraine It is about “depriving Ukraine of its independent existence”. Blinken described US support for Ukraine as “exceptional” and said support would continue “to make sure Ukraine has the means to defend itself”. See also Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a new package of military aid to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles, as soon as Wednesday after Zelensky’s address to Congress, according to officials familiar with the plans. The new help will stop No-fly zone Or the combat aircraft that Zelensky said were essential to the continuation of Ukraine’s war against Russia. But the new assistance will include more defensive weapons the United States has already provided, including Javelins and Stingers. The Wall Street Journal first mentioned Announcement of help.

