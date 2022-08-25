Ukraine condemns massacre of civilians at train station, claims Moscow killed soldiers…

11:59 am: Clement Peon calls for “light” on allegations against TotalEnergies

Transport Minister Clement Bion on Thursday called for Total Energies to “make light” of allegations that gas produced by one of its joint ventures was used for Russian fighter jets.

“This is a very serious matter, therefore, it is necessary to check that there are no arbitrary or involuntary sanctions or misuse of a French company or other productive capacity,” declared the French minister. 2.

According to the newspaper the worldIt is based on several documents and an investigation by the NGO Global Witness that the Russian gas field Termokarstovoye, operated by Terneftegaz – 49% jointly owned by the French group with Russian Novatek (51%) -, delivered gas condensate to a refinery near Omsk, which was converted into fuel, then at least Until July it was sent to fuel Russian planes involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

“No, TotalEnergies does not produce kerosene for the Russian military,” the group responded in a press release on Wednesday, denying “all baseless allegations made in this article” and condemning “errors, shortcuts and misrepresentations.”