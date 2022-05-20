The first Russian soldier to be tried for war crimes says ‘truthfully forgive’

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

Finally! Almost a month after the re-election of Emmanuel Macron, the new government is set to be unveiled this afternoon. Follow the situation in our lives.

• Meteo France Puts 17 ports Orange warning for thunderstorms from the north of the country. “These storms will occasionally bring strong winds exceeding 100km / h. The electrical activity will be strong at times.“Meteo France writes.

A first case Monkey disease Confirmed by the Directorate of Public Health in France. He About a 29-year-old man. He has no history of traveling to the country where the virus spreads. When suspicion arose that he had an infection, without gravity, this person was cared for and isolated himself in his home.

The first Russian soldier to attempt war crimes says “truly sorry”. The verdict is expected to be released on Monday. At the same time, the Russian Defense Minister says that the occupation of the Ukrainian region of Lukansk (east) is almost over. Follow the situation in our lives.

: Russian Defense Minister confirms that the capture of Lukansk (eastern) Ukrainian territory is almost complete and that 1,908 Ukrainian soldiers stationed at Mariupolin Azovstalin steel base have surrendered.

: The Russian car market has been devastated from start to finish by international sanctions related to the war in Ukraine. New car sales fell nearly 80% in April. All car factories in the country are closed. In the hope of resuming production, In particular, the government has repealed the requirement for airbags and ABS systems in newer vehicles.

First suspicious case Monkey disease Discovered in Ile-de-France. This is the first case in our country. FranceInfo responds Five questions about this virus that is transmitted to humans by animals.

பட Russian forces increase pressure on Donbass in eastern Ukraine. To the extent of changing the region “Hell”, Says the President of UkraineVolodymyr Zelensky.

: Russian forces increase pressure on Donbass in eastern Ukraine. To the extent of changing the region “Hell”, Says Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian president also announced that Washington was not announcing massive aid to Kiev ($ 40 billion). “Not just spending or donating” But an investment in the defense of the West.

According to our information, MP Theory Soler, a close adviser to Emmanuel Macron, Will not be a candidate in the Assembly elections in Hauts-de-Seine. His candidacy was criticized as he was charged with thirteen counts, including “tax evasion”, “imaginary work” and “illegal financing of election expenses”.

US Congress Released a new envelope worth $ 40 billion Arms and support for Ukraine. The Pentagon warns that despite the conquests of Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv, the Russian military is strengthening its control over the Donbass and the south of the country. In short: the conflict will last a long time.

ள்ளது France recorded the highest death toll of 95,000 between March 2020 and December 2021. This number is lower than the estimated Govit-19 figure because some “Weak people would have died even without infection”, According to an INSEE study.