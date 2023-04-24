USC touches former Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander

Tom Van HarenESPN staff writer3 minutes to read

The best of Caleb Williams’ 2022 Heisman season at USC Take a look at some of the best plays from Caleb Williams’ cup season with the USC Trojans in 2022.

USC added a hunk to its receiver defense Sunday, when Transfer Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander committed to the Trojans.

USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch would go after Alexander as soon as they were within the transfer gate rules, and it didn’t take long for the versatile defensive lineman to land his next destination.

“I mean, it’s Lincoln Riley,” Alexander told ESPN. “Just watching their production from last year, they lost two games, they barely lost to Utah… If Caleb (Williams) hadn’t been hurt, they would definitely be in for it. He’s Lincoln Riley and I’m excited to go play for this guy.”

Alexander was the 56th overall in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 5 defensive lineman. He originally committed to Georgia after graduating high school, was dumped, considered Texas A&M and then recommitted to Georgia before signing with the Dogs for the 2022 tournament.

Alexander played 163 tackles defensively as a true freshman last season and recorded 9 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He entered the transfer gate when the spring transfer window opened on April 15 and received offers from Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Miami, and Penn State, among others.

“I don’t brag about myself, but everyone wants the Big Bear,” Alexander told ESPN. “Everyone needed a big 300 pounder that could move with the flick, the blast, the blast that he brought to the game. Everyone needed that as part of their defense.”

It wasn’t an easy decision for him to leave Georgia, but after one season under his belt, Alexander felt he wasn’t fit and it was time to move on.

“I feel as if there wasn’t a great deal of footage [at Georgia],” Alexander said as to why he entered the gate. I was more of a pass rushing major the first year, so it was spring, and I wanted to be in a position where I could show my versatility as a player. I felt like I couldn’t do it in Georgia. I was a class III specialist and a class I and II player, and I could play every time.”

Alexander paid a visit to USC and said Riley factored in his decision, as did the Grinch, who will now coach him in defense for the Trojans.

“We’ve been talking about plans and I agree with that defence,” Alexander said. “I agree with the scheme.”

Alexander adds to a well-earned transfer for Riley and his staff, joining Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Lucas, Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and prominent Arizona defensive lineman Keown.