Vanaris Tactics is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Switch

Publishers Choir around the world And Capped Productionsand developer Matthews Reese You will release RPG strategy Fanaris Tactics to Xbox seriesAnd Xbox OneAnd Switchand companies announce. No release date has been announced other than “soon”.

Fanaris Tactics It was first launched for PC via steam And gog On August 4, 2022.

Here is an overview of the game across its store pages:

About Fanaris Tactics It is a turn-based tactical fantasy RPG that tells a story about refugees fleeing from their occupied motherland. Follow a group of refugees searching for freedom outside the walls of Vanaris, unite your brothers and use your tactical ingenuity to escape from your oppressors. story Fanaris Tactics It tells the story of Morgana, in her struggle for freedom outside the walls of Fanaris. Accompanied by her brother Nigel and her nephew Adrian, they must flee their native land, the place they call home. Explore the vast land of Vanaris and meet new people on the same path, where they must leave everything behind to escape their oppressors and find peace. Key Features Fanaris Tactics The combat initiative unit implements a turn-based system inspired by the greatest fantasy tactics RPG all times.

Collect a group of unique characters with their own unique powers, skills, and stories.

Gain new abilities and expand your options for dealing with new challenges.

Various combinations of weapons and attachments and see the unit’s gameplay change dramatically.

Travel the land of Vanaris to discover powerful treasures and hear untold stories. However, keep your guard up as danger lurks around every corner.

Explore the story through 15 unique story encounters and hand-crafted in-game X scenes, as well as optional battles and boss fights. Play A rich mix of tactics and fantasy RPG; Fanaris Tactics It implements an intuitive turn-based combat system inspired by the golden ages of turn-based tactics games.

Plan your move strategically to attack your enemies and be aware of their counterattacks.

Strike your opponents from afar or jump into battle, all decisions will be crucial in combat.

Use various skills and status effects to help your allies and paralyze your enemies.

Watch a new trailer below.