Video. A sunfish weighing more than 1,000 kilograms was caught off the coast of Morocco

Colossus in the fisherman’s net. After the researchers’ analysis, he was released at sea

The pictures are interesting: Imagine a fish that is 2.90 meters long and 3.20 meters wide. This Spanish area in Morocco is an “incredible” discovery made by a diver a few hundred meters off the coast of Ciuda. This specimen of the susceptible species Sunfish weighs over 1,000 kilograms. It is difficult to say more precisely, it weighed only up to a ton and could not withstand, The Spanish newspaper El Pice explains.

From the US we get more pictures of sunfish studied by researchers https://t.co/HJul9Bg3oU The sample, which weighed more than 1,000 to 1,000 kilograms, was found trapped in a trap net in Cuda’s water. It can be released and returned to the sea. pic.twitter.com/bilvKx7Wn3 – unisevilla (iseunisevilla) October 15, 2021

Up to 2.3 tons

Sunfish, belonging to the genus Mola alexandrini, are caught in fishing nets. Immediately alerted, scientists from the Estrego Marine Biology Center at the University of Seville were sent to the site to analyze the colossus. It took two cranes to mount it on their boat. University of Seville mentions. DNA samples were taken before the fish were released into the sea.

The largest specimen of sunfish was caught in Japan. His measurements are even more impressive: he is 2.70 meters and weighs 2.30 tons.