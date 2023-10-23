Video Discussion: Katrina dazzles hot

One of Bollywood’s biggest hit songs is “Swag Se Swagath” from the movie “Tiger Zinda Hai”, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The song is a promotional song that only appears at the end during the credits, but it helped the film get maximum attention before release. Repeating a similar feat, the makers of Tiger 3 now have the song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ in a similar fashion.

Today, the full video of the song has been released and one can notice that both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are introduced in the same way as they appeared in Swag Se Swagath earlier. The style of making the song, Katrina’s glamorous appeal factor, and Salman Khan’s simple dance steps are the key elements of the song. While the melody and Arijit Singh’s voice have added a bit of magic, that is not the case in the scope of the Swag song and hence we have to say that the good old swag is missing in this new song. Despite Katrina’s hot dazzle, her lack of verve when it comes to swag has disappointed fans of the Tiger series.

On the other hand, Salman Khan and YRF are making all the moves perfectly as they will witness another huge hit at the box office on November 12, 2023, when the film hits theatres.

Tags katrina kaif tiger 3 lek prabhu ka naam