Volcanic eruption in La Palma: The volcanic river is advancing at an insane speed of 700 meters per hour, exciting images of the flow

According to experts, at this rate, a second volcanic eruption will soon reach the ocean and create a new breakthrough in the water.

The Gumbre Vija Volcano Entered its fourth week Rash. Since September 19, the island Palm (Canary Islands, Spain) has actually been subject to the most important chapter for 100 years. All the houses within a radius of 2.5 km around the abyss were evacuated. To date, no human lives have been lost in the disaster, thanks to the excellent work of the forecasters.

A stream turned into a volcanic river

However, the situation continues to worsen. And as the volcano moves tirelessly from the west into the sea, a second volcanic eruption develops north of the volcano.

A template has been changed to true Volcanic River Following the partial collapse of the north face of the cone, it has more blocks up to 3-storey houses. And it destroys everything in its path. According to L Time Info, This flow would have been perfect for the buildings that still stand in the city of Todok, Such as pharmacy or village bar.

According to the engineers of INVOLCAN (Volcanic Company of the Canaries) the flow is progressing at an alarming speed of 700 meters per hour. Thanks again to us with the breathtaking pictures.