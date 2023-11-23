Walmart Black Friday 2023: Biggest Sale Available Now

Walmart’s Black Friday 2023 sale is now available to everyone. While the big-box retailer has been offering “early” Black Friday deals almost all month (and the deals have been pretty good), the final deals have now arrived. So what’s on sale? It may be quicker to discuss what’s not for sale. Let’s take a look at the best deals available in Walmart’s Black Friday sale today.

Abbreviations

Walmart black friday tv deals

There’s no better time to buy a new TV than Black Friday. And online shopping really helps here, because instead of trying to fit a giant box in the trunk of your car, you can have it delivered for free when you order it online. This is undoubtedly the way to go. For more discounts, check out our Black Friday TV deals roundup. And if you prefer Walmart, you can take a look at our more in-depth Walmart TV Black Friday deals article.

Walmart black friday deals for video games

PS5 console bundle deals for Black Friday

New slim model PS5 Slim Controller – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bouquet be seen On Walmart

New slim model PS5 Slim Controller – Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bouquet be seen On Walmart

If you’re buying a PS5 for yourself or someone on your list this holiday season, you’ll definitely want to get one of these bundles. It’s the new “slim” model of the PS5, so it doesn’t take up a lot of space in your entertainment center. It comes packaged with a brand new mega toy at no additional charge. This is a no brainer. If you’re interested in Walmart’s Black Friday video game deals, keep reading, because we’ve got plenty for owners of all three consoles.

Black Friday gaming deals on PS5

Speaking of PS5 games, there’s a huge selection of them on sale right now. Although these deals are very good, it is possible that another retailer will lower the price of the game you want. Check out our PS5 Black Friday roundup to see the best prices at all retailers.

Black Friday deals for PS5 consoles

You won’t find a lower price on DualSense controllers any other time of the year. Each color is on sale for $49 — including the new metallic cobalt blue and obsidian red colors. This is really the perfect time to pick up any extras you need.

Nintendo Switch Console Bundle Black Friday Deals

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bouquet Includes an OLED Switch controller, and a digital version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. be seen On Walmart

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bouquet Includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe digital game and a 3-month single membership to Nintendo Switch Online. be seen On Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bouquet Includes a Nintendo Switch Lite console, plus a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. be seen On Walmart

Just like the PS5 above, if you’re buying a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you’ll need to get one of these bundles. You can choose either a standard Switch, an OLED model, or the more compact Switch Lite. Whichever you choose, you’ll get the game at no extra charge. And if you get the non-Lite model, you’ll also get three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games

Plenty of Nintendo Switch games are on sale now, too. Again, since game deals can vary slightly from retailer to retailer, you may want to take a peek at the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals report to see if the game you want is cheaper elsewhere.

Black Friday deals for Nintendo Switch online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Family Membership (Digital code) be seen On Walmart

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack provides you with quite a few features that make the Switch a better system. You get access to classic games from NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Nintendo 64, and GameBoy Advance, plus cloud saves and expansions for popular Switch games.

Xbox console bundle black friday deals

Grab one of these Xbox Series

Black Friday deals for Xbox games

Plenty of other Xbox games are on sale now, too. Check out our Xbox Black Friday roundup for more deals.

Black Friday deals for Xbox consoles

This is a great price for Xbox Wireless Controllers, which are typically priced at $64.99 and up.

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Deal

Meta Quest 2 — All-in-One Wireless VR Headset — 128 GB be seen On Walmart

If you’re in the market for a VR headset, the Meta Quest 2 is by far the most affordable option. It also contains the largest and best library of games and applications. You can get the Meta Quest 3 for a faster processor and a sharper screen (See it at Walmart), but it costs twice as much.

Walmart’s Best Laptop Black Friday Deals

HP 15.6-inch laptop, Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM, 128 GB be seen On Walmart

Anyone in the market for a new laptop can find plenty of good deals right now. Get what suits your needs.

Walmart Black Friday Apple Deals

If you have your eye on any popular Apple product, you can find it on sale for the lowest price of the year during Black Friday. Some retailers may be cutting prices, so check out the full list of Apple Black Friday deals to see if that’s the case right now.

Best Black Friday Home & Kitchen Deals at Walmart

You’ll find no shortage of home and kitchen items on sale in Walmart’s Black Friday sale. You can supply a range of items from air fryers to bed sheets. You can check out Best Buy’s Black Friday sale for more home and kitchen deals on big-ticket items like appliances.

Black Friday Walmart Outdoor & Sports Deals

FitRx Smart Bell Quick Select Adjustable Dumbbell, 5-52.5 pound. be seen On Walmart

Whether you want to get fit, sit outside next to a new fire pit, or buy a trampoline for the kids, you can find deals on all kinds of sporting goods and outdoor gear for your home. Amazon’s Black Friday sale also has a lot of deals on these types of products.

Best Black Friday Toy Deals From Walmart

Now is a good time to start your Christmas shopping, if you haven’t already. Stock up on items that will make the kids in your life happy during the holidays.

What is a Walmart+ Membership?

Walmart+ membership A 30-day free trial is available. Then it’s $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. be seen On Walmart

If you want early access to these deals, you’ll need a Walmart+ membership. The subscription costs $12.95 for a month (which is all you need to take advantage of the early sale), or $98 for a year. In addition to access to the early sale, members also get free shipping with no minimum order, returns from home, free delivery from your nearest store, and more. It even gives you access to Paramount+, which is a pretty nice bonus. You can learn more about a Walmart+ membership or sign up here.

Black friday hours at walmart

Want to share in the IRL holiday rush? Walmart would be Closed on Thanksgivingbut will open bright and early Friday at 6 a.m

Monday-Sunday: 6 AM – 11 PM

When is Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday sale?

Walmart’s official Cyber ​​Monday sale will start on Sunday, November 26 this year. For more details on upcoming deals, check out our guide to Cyber ​​Monday 2023.

Walmart Extended Holiday Return Policy

According to Walmart website“,”Most items purchased in-store or online from October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, are returnable through January 31, 2024. Seller participation in the market varies. LookRETURN POLICYFor details.”

Chris Reid is IGN’s trade editor and trades expert. He also runs IGN’s board game and LEGO coverage. You can follow it Threads And Twitter.