New territory of AI breakthroughs, even in the midst of technological darkness

Five weeks ago, OpenAI, an artificial intelligence lab in San Francisco, launched ChatGPT, A chatbot that answers questions in clear and concise prose. The AI-powered tool instantly became a sensation, with more than a million people using it to create everything from poetry to high school term papers to rewrites of Queen songs.

Now OpenAI is in the midst of a new gold rush.

Two people familiar with the discussions said the lab is in talks to complete a deal that would be worth about $29 billion, more than double its valuation in 2021. They said the potential deal — where OpenAI would sell the company’s existing shares in a so-called tender offer — could total to $300 million, depending on how many employees agree to sell their shares. The company is also in discussions with Microsoft – which I invested $1 billion in it in 2019 – For extra money, two people said.

The hype around OpenAI shows that even in the bleakest tech downturn in a generation, Silicon Valley’s deal-making machine is still on edge. After a modest year that included Mass layoffs and cutbackstech investors — an inherently optimistic group — can’t wait to jump in on a hot trend.

No area has created more excitement than generative AI, a term that refers to technology that can create text, images, sounds, and other media in response to short prompts. Investors, pundits, and journalists have talked about AI for years, but the new wave — the result of more than a decade of research — represents a more robust and more mature breed of AI.