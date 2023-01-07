Jack Ma, founder of the Ant Group, will give up Control

One of the most influential financial technology companies in China, Ant groupOn Saturday, he said that billionaire businessman Jack Ma intends to give up control of the company.

Mr Ma’s withdrawal from the company he founded comes after the ruling Communist Party launched an unprecedented crackdown on big tech companies. Beijing has made Ma’s Ant Group and its sister company, e-commerce giant Alibaba, the crown jewels of its online empire, Early goals in the campaign to limit the power of the internet giants.

Chinese officials forced the Ant Group to cancel what could have been a massive IPO in 2020 and beyond. Ali Baba fined $2.8 billion for abusing its dominance. Last year, Ant Group said it would overhaul its business ordered by the government to address regulators’ concerns about unfair competition and the amount of data it collects on users.

Under Xi Jinping, China’s supreme leader, Beijing has sought to exert greater state control over the economy in recent years, including by curbing the influence of tycoons who have amassed vast wealth but have been seen to overreach.