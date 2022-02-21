February 22, 2022

Walmart confirms PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks this week – date, time, and how to get it

Len Houle February 22, 2022

Walmart has confirmed a next-gen console restock for this month, and it looks like it’s going to be big. The retailer has announced that it will contain both types PS5 restock And the Xbox Series X restocking. later this week. Whichever console you’re looking for, you won’t want to miss this point.

walmart advertise PS5 And the Xbox Xbox X Restocking will be available on Thursday, February 24th at 12 PM ET. As now with Walmart’s restocking, the decline is expected to last at least an hour, with new stock being released every 10 minutes.

