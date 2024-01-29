Walmart employee shot by customer

PINEVILLE, N.C. — An argument over an incomplete purchase led to the shooting of a Walmart employee on Sunday.

The Pineville Police Department says an employee was shot at the Walmart store on Pineville-Matthews Road on Sunday. The employee was seriously injured in the shooting, according to what the doctor said.

Police say the suspect did not complete the entire purchase, causing an altercation. The suspect then returned to the store and shot an employee in the knee, police said.

The suspect was arrested after the shooting. Their names have not been released at this time.

More information will be provided when available.

