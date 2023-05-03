War in Ukraine: Could Vladimir Putin be arrested in South Africa this summer?

Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Johannesburg, South Africa from August 22 to attend the annual BRICS summit. The host country, a signatory to the International Criminal Court, has not ruled out threats to arrest the Russian head of state.

In fact, the politician is under an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court on March 17. However, South Africa, a signatory to the ICC, should theoretically arrest Vladimir Putin so that he can answer for the crimes he is accused of before the Hague (country – town) tribunal. In particular, the Russian president has accused such facts as “illegal deportation of people”, “as well as war crimes”, can we read? International Criminal Court website.

According to a South African newspaper The Sunday Times, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concern about the possibility. The media also reveals that a special commission is being formed to discuss this international arrest warrant and his obligations to his country. The Sunday Times notes that discussions are currently underway between Johannesburg and Moscow regarding the cancellation of Vladimir Putin’s visit to South African soil. In this case, the President of the Russian Federation can participate via video conference.

The South African president was embarrassed

The South African head of state, faced with this very delicate situation, indicated that his country would withdraw from the ICC. “The ruling party decided it was prudent for South Africa to withdraw from the ICC, largely because of the way the ICC handles these types of issues,” he said. It was launched as The Sunday Times on Tuesday, April 25. Reminds.

The day after the inauguration of the South African presidency, the words of its leader, who wanted to clarify, quickly backfired. “The President wishes to clarify that South Africa is a signatory to the Rome Statute,” he said in an official statement.

But even if it decides to announce its withdrawal from South Africa International Criminal CourtThe duration of the process, which could take several months, would not allow a sovereign country to shirk its obligations and arrest Vladimir Putin if he steps foot in Johannesburg next August.