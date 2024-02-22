Washington jokes about Putin's gift of Russian car to Kim Jong-un

The latest sign of rapprochement between Moscow and Pyongyang is making Washington smile. A US diplomatic spokesman on Wednesday mocked the Russian-made car that Vladimir Putin presented to Kim Jong-un, implying that it must be of poor quality.

“I believe Kim has an extended manufacturer's warranty,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. “Honestly, I didn't even know a Russian luxury car existed,” he joked.

As part of strengthening ties between the two countries, the Russian president presented the North Korean leader with a car. Kim Jong-un “gave Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, a Russian-made car for his personal use,” North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

However, the model of the vehicle is not mentioned in this release. Kim Jong-un is known for his taste in luxury cars. During a visit to Russia last year, Putin invited him to ride in the back seat of his Orus Senate presidential limousine.