June 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Watch Astra launch 2 NASA TROPICS Hurricane Cubes today

Cheryl Riley June 12, 2022 3 min read

Update at 2PM ET: Launch failed – Astra reports that its TROPICS-1 mission ended in failure after shutting down the second stage engine of the 0010 launch vehicle rocket earlier than planned. The rocket was unable to deliver the two diagonal Tropics cubes into NASA’s orbit. Read the full launch failure story.

Astra aims to achieve its second successive success in satellite deployment today.

3 min read

