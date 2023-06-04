June 4, 2023

Watch SpaceX launch a Dragon cargo ship to the space station on June 4 after a one-day delay

Cheryl Riley June 4, 2023 4 min read

Updated June 4: SpaceX has postponed the launch of the CRS-28 cargo mission to no later than today in 12:12 PM EST (1612 GMT) Bad weather and vehicle inspection. The launch will now happen just 4 hours after SpaceX Falcon 9 once again launched 22 V2 Starlink satellites from a nearby pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch is set for 8:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT) It was also delayed due to bad weather.

SpaceX will launch the 28th cargo mission to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday (June 4) after a one-day weather delay and you can watch the event live.

