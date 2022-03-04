‘We are not part of this:’ NATO rejects Ukraine’s flight ban

The national flags of NATO members are seen, on the day of the foreign ministers meeting amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Hermann

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO allies rejected Ukraine’s request for no-fly zones on Friday, saying they were stepping up support, but direct intervention would lead to a broader and more brutal European war, so far limited to Russia’s offensive on its soil. neighbor.

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that wants to join the European Union and the western military alliance NATO, is not currently a member of either.

“We are not part of this conflict and we have a responsibility to ensure that it does not escalate and spread outside Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Western powers to impose a no-fly zone since the start of the invasion of Moscow nine days ago, as Russia bombed cities and brought fighting to Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Read more

“We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we do that (no-fly zone) we will end up with something that could lead to all-out war in Europe involving more countries and more suffering,” Stoltenberg said. .

He said that the only way for NATO to implement a no-fly zone was to send NATO planes to shoot down the Russian planes, adding that the risk of escalation would be very high.

Allies agree that NATO aircraft should not be operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO forces operating on Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky said Thursday that if the allies did not meet his request to protect Ukrainian airspace, they should instead supply Kyiv with more warplanes.

NATO members sent weapons to Ukraine, but they stopped the military action that would put them in direct conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the alliance would defend “every inch” of NATO territory from attack. “Our alliance is a defensive alliance. We do not seek conflict. But if conflict reaches us, we are ready for it,” Blinken said.

More EU sanctions

Instead of a military presence in Ukraine, European Union countries – many of which are also members of NATO – have said they are looking at more economic sanctions against Russia.

In Brussels for talks with NATO and the European Union, the bloc’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said all options remained on the table regarding the new sanctions.

However, it was not immediately clear when the 27-nation European Union would be able to agree on specific measures given member states’ divisions over dealing with Moscow and some countries’ heavy dependence on Russian energy supplies.

“We will look at everything,” Borrell told reporters in response to a question about the possible suspension of EU gas imports from Russia.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the fourth round of sanctions could affect more Russian banks’ access to the international transfer system SWIFT, block Russian ships from European ports and cut imports from Russia.

“I also doubt that we will ban other imports such as steel, timber, aluminum and possibly coal as well,” he said.

The think tank Eurointelligence said the West imports about $700 million of energy from Russia every day.

Western powers have already punished Russia, including by imposing restrictions on the activities of the Central Bank and confiscating the assets of the oligarch.

nuclear panic

Putin launched his “special military operation” to get rid of what he called the fascist government of Ukraine and demilitarize the country. Zelensky says Moscow is trying to prevent liberal democracy from flourishing on Russia’s borders.

“The truth is that NATO does not threaten Putin but rather the desire for freedom in Ukraine. He wants to break this desire for freedom – in Ukraine, as well as in his own country,” said German Foreign Minister Annalina Bierbock.

In a sign of the rising dangers of war, a massive fire at the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant was extinguished in Ukraine on Friday after fighting that caused global alarm. Officials said the Zaporizhia factory was operating normally after it was taken over by Russian forces.

Barbock said the nuclear infrastructure should stay out of war. She added that the 27-nation European Union would provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid and shelter its refugees, in addition to moving forward with more sanctions against Russia.

