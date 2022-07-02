July 2, 2022

Well-kept fast food restaurant sparks new interest after viral image

Cheryl Riley July 2, 2022

A mall in Wilmington, Delaware, made a huge impression on the internet this week.

A vintage Burger King fast food restaurant in Concord Mall has gone viral after tweeting about the nostalgia venue this week, WPVI-TV reported in Philadelphia.

The Burger King, on the mall’s first floor, is located behind a wall with a locked door — a sight that shocked mall salesman Jonathon Pruitt when he shared it online earlier this year.

The image resurfaced this week and highlighted the restaurant’s old school interior, especially the tables and floor.

“It’s kind of cool. When I first saw it, I was blown away,” said Tom Dalke, general manager of Concord Mall.

A Twitter user, in response to the viral tweet, posted a video inside the abandoned restaurant and described it as a “back room” when she was working a seasonal job in 2019.

The restaurant opened in the mall in 1987 and originally appeared among stores such as Jefferson Ward, FW Woolworth 5 & 10, Strawbridge & Clothes, According to the news magazine.

It ended up behind a wall after the restaurant closed in 2009.

The newspaper said the mall’s current owner, Namdar Realty Group, bought the property in 2020, and the general manager “didn’t think much” about Burger King.

Now that a tweet about Burger King has sparked new interest, Dalke said the mall hopes to fill the site again.

This article originally appeared HuffPost It has been updated.

