July 4, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

What was the last common ancestor of humans and apes like?

What was the last common ancestor of humans and apes like?

Cheryl Riley July 4, 2023 4 min read

The closest living relatives of man are apes such as chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutans, and gibbons. We all had the same common ancestor who lived during the Miocene era (23 million to 5 million years ago). While scientists don’t have any remains of this mysterious creature, what would it have looked like?

In other words, what was the size of our last common ancestor (LCA), and what did its skull, brain, legs, arms, and even fingers look like, based on the available evidence?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The last European Ariane 5 rocket to reach the launch pad for the final countdown – Spaceflight Now

July 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Mars Helicopter contacts NASA after two months of silence

July 3, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

July’s Full Buck Moon is the first of 4 giant pyramids this summer

July 3, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Indiana Jones 5 Box Office Crash reveals a new menace to nostalgia raiders

July 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

What was the last common ancestor of humans and apes like?

July 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Alex DeBrinkat’s camp responds to blame for lack of trade: ‘This is GM’s job’

July 4, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

China’s reluctance to restrict metal exports through the chip sector

July 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley