September 10, 2022

When is King Charles III declared king? What you need to know about the joining board

Frank Tomlinson September 10, 2022 4 min read

While Prince Charles He became King Charles III immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and there are still some steps to be taken before he is officially crowned.

Queen Elizabeth had a coronation More than a year after I actually became king. Her father died in February 1952, and as a result of the country’s old common law rule that had been enacted to ensure that the United Kingdom was never without a monarch, she immediately became Queen.

However, she was not crowned until June 1953. And while one can assume that King Charles III will not be crowned for a few more months, formal steps have already been taken to make his role official.

One of those steps is the Accession Council and the Main Declaration, scheduled for Saturday.

King Charles III delivers the first title after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s going to happen.

What is an accession board?

The Accession Council is a meeting of the Queen’s private advisors, senior state officers, the Mayor of London, the Kingdom’s High Commissioners and chief civil servants, which only takes place upon the death of the King.
The purpose of the meeting is to make an official announcement that the heir to the throne will become the next monarch of the country. It is usually divided into two parts.

The meeting is being held at St James’s Palace in London and will be televised for the first time in history this year. It will take place at 10am London time on Saturday.

Part 1

Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla will attend the first half of the Accession Council meeting. Both are members of the Queen's Private Counsel.

The first half of the joining meeting is conducted without The new king or queen in attendance. This is where the Declaration of Accession, or Principal Proclamation, is read declaring the new king as Sovereign.

Queen Elizabeth II’s proclamation, in part, reads: “We, therefore, the spiritual and temporal lords of this world, assist here in His Majesty’s Privy Council, with representatives of other members of the Commonwealth, with other chief lords of quality, with Lord Mayor and Aldermen And the citizens of London, now proclaiming with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, that the high and mighty Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary now, on the death of our late King to a happy memory, shall become Queen Elizabeth II.”

This announcement is traditionally the first time the public has known what the new ruler will be called. However, Clarence House has already revealed that Charles will be referred to as King Charles III.

Once the declaration is read, it is signed by the Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, Lord Privy Seal, Earl Marshall, the Bishops of Canterbury and York, and any member of the royal family who is also part of the Special Counsel. In this case, Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla It will also be included. All those who sign are members of the Tribune Party.

Part 2

King Charles III must attend the second half of the meeting of the Accession Council, where he will make a statement on his mother's death and take the Scottish Oath.

After the initial declaration is read and signed, the first part of the meeting concludes, and the second part begins almost immediately. The new monarch The second half of the Council, which serves as the first meeting of the Queen’s Special Counsel as Sovereign, must be attended by only the Queen’s own counselors.

Just as the Queen reads a statement about her father’s death, King Charles III will also make a statement about his mother’s death during this part of the meeting. His address will be followed by a reading of the Scottish Oath, which has been read by every king since 1714.

The oath is an acknowledgment of the separation of state between church and state.

Once the oath is taken, the king signs two separate documents to ensure that the oath is recited. Then each advisor signs the declaration and leaves. The proclamation is then carried to the balcony above Freire’s Court in St James’s Palace, where it is read by Garter King of Arms, who will be accompanied by the Earl Marshall, officers and sergeant.

while the King Charles Announcement All flags are read to the public, and all flags will return to fly with full crew, and return to half the staff in respect of mourning for the Queen once the reading is over in London, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant at Fox News Digital.

