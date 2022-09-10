William named Prince of Wales – Kate follows Diana to become Princess of Wales | UK news

King Charles has said that William and Kate have become the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

This means that William is following in his father’s footsteps, and that Kate became the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales, to use the nickname Diana held when she was married to Charles.

Couple children now Prince GeorgeAnd the Princess Charlotte And the Prince Louis Wales.

In a speech to the nation, the King said that “with Catherine by his side, our new Prince and Princess of Wales, as I know, will continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the margin to the center of the earth where this vital help can give us.”

A source said Catherine “appreciates the history associated with this role, but understandably wants to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

“The couple are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time,” they said, adding that the couple will approach their new roles “in the humble and humble way they had previously approached their work”.

Commemorative service for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral – live updates

Please use Chrome browser for an accessible video player



1:00

King Charles announces the nation’s new titles



Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said King Charles had enjoyed a “long and lasting friendship” with Wales, and that the country “looks forward to deepening our relationship with the new Prince and Princess of Wales”.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, was also technically Princess of Wales when she married Charles in 2005 but did not use the title due to her association with Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.

picture:

Diana, Princess of Wales, with William at Wimbledon



Diana was stripped of Her Royal Highness’ style and her title was changed to Diana, Princess of Wales following her divorce the year before her death.

In addition to having the title of Prince of Wales previously held by the King, William assumed his Scottish titles and succeeded him as Duke of Cornwall.

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcast

Therefore, William and Kate are also the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Rothsay in Scotland.

King Charles said: “I am proud to be the Prince of Wales, Tiwisog Cymru, a country whose title I have had the great honor to bear during so much of my life and duty.”

“I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad,” he added.