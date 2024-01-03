Where to buy solar eclipse glasses for the total eclipse of April 8

A total solar eclipse will pass over North America on April 8, as the Moon completely blocks the face of the Sun, darkening the sky and creating a total path. In order to view this historic event, you will need proper eye protection designed for solar-powered viewing. The American Astronomical Society has a full list of manufacturers, importers, and distributors that we'll link to at the bottom of this article, but we used this list to find and deliver to you solar eclipse glasses that you can purchase and use on April 8. Alpine Astronomical AstroSolar Eclipse Glasses – $86 These glasses come in a 2-pack Of 25 pieces, making them the best if you're looking to buy glasses for friends, family or co-workers to view a total solar eclipse. Eclipse Glasses from American Paper Optics – $17. These patriotic glasses are manufactured by American Paper Optics, which is listed as a manufacturer recommended by the American Astronomical Society. They also feature the date of the Great North American Eclipse on the “frames” of the glasses and the glasses come in a pack of 10, again, a great set if you're getting some for friends. EclipseGuard Celestial Optical Glasses – $13 This package comes with 12 pairs of glasses for viewing the eclipse. Celestron EclipSmart Eclipse Glasses – $13 This set comes with four solar eclipse glasses and a 32-page eclipse guide packed with information. Rainbow Symphony Eclipse Sunglasses – $20 If you're looking for a sunglasses look, these eclipse sunglasses are a beautiful and stylish option. They offer a pair of foldable glasses and a wrap-around pair for Google. Lunt Solar Systems Eclipse Glasses – $20 They also have a package for kids listed as small. This package comes with four pairs of glasses. Filters allow you to safely take photos and share photos of a total solar eclipse. Two pairs of glasses are included in the set. DayStar Filters – $20 If you're looking for a solar filter for telescopes, binoculars, or camera lenses, B&H has a plethora of options. This one we found from DayStar Filter is only $20 and can be used on a camera or telescope to safely capture the eclipse. Be careful when purchasing solar eclipse glasses. The American Astronomical Society has been careful not to list Amazon or eBay as marketplaces on its manufacturers list. When making this list, we made sure to include solar eclipse glasses we found on Amazon in the product list. Manufacturers listed on the association's website. Why was this done? According to the association, sites like Amazon and other online marketplaces have many sellers of eclipse glasses and other solar viewing devices that have not been properly tested and proven safe. Since incorrect viewing of the eclipse can cause permanent eye damage, it is important that you don't just purchase any solar eclipse glasses or solar projectors. The American Astronomical Society recommends that if you are purchasing from Amazon and other online marketplaces, you can see the seller identified on the site and that the seller is listed on their full page. Another warning: NASA does not approve or endorse any product. Don't be fooled by the product description or title that states that their solar eclipse glasses are “NASA approved.” According to NASA's website, they do not issue merchandise approvals nor promote or endorse products because they are a US government agency. The use of terms like “NASA approved” or “NASA official” is in fact prohibited. Click here to view the full list of safe solar filters and viewers.

