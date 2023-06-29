Event details
SpaceX Falcon 9
European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope
Jul 01, 2023 11:12 a.m
Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station
Euclid, a European Space Agency (ESA) with contributions from NASA, is designed to explore the formation and evolution of the dark universe. It will create a 3D map of the universe by observing billions of galaxies as far as 10 billion light-years away, across more than a third of the sky. Euclid will be launched into a monitoring orbit at the Lagrangian point of the Sun and Earth, L2.
Watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and payload, the European Space Agency’s Euclid Telescope, from one of the following locations:
July 1, 2023 | SpaceX’s Falcon 9 ESA Euclid Telescope
LC-39 Observation Bridge
$49 In addition to daily admission
- Watch the rocket leave the launch pad
- An additional departure ticket (LTT) is required in addition to a valid day pass
- About 3.4 miles / 5.5 kilometers from the launch pad
- Buses will pick up near the front of Heroes and Legends at 9:30 AM
- Audio launch and caller commentary available
- Includes snack and memorabilia (to be redeemed at the LC-39 show site)
Apollo/Saturn 5 (Banana Creek)
Issuance of a transport ticket
$20 In addition to daily admission
- About 3.9 miles / 6.27 kilometers from the launch pad
- An additional departure ticket (LTT) is required in addition to a valid entry ticket
- Buses will start boarding at 7:30 am in the bus boarding area
- Video, audio and caller commentary launch available
Buy admission
Atlantis North in the park
It is located on the left on approach to Space Shuttle Atlantis®
Included with admission
- Look at the rocket once it clears the tree line
- About 6.7 miles / 10.8 kilometers from the launch pad
- The viewing area opens at 8:00 am
- Audio, video and caller commentary launch available
Buy admission
Availability of upcoming viewing opportunities is based on and subject to scheduled release time NASA And US Space Force consent. Release date, time, and viewing opportunities are subject to change. Launches can be affected by technical and mechanical issues as well as range operations and weather, either in advance or at the last minute.
