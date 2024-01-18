Why the big banks (and some odd allies) oppose a plan to protect the banks

An unlikely coalition of banks, community groups and racial justice advocates are urging federal regulators to rethink the plan they proposed in July to update the rules governing how U.S. banks protect themselves from potential losses.

Regulators are calling for an increase in the amount of capital – cash-like assets – that banks must hold to tide them over in emergency situations to avoid the need for a taxpayer-funded bailout like the one that occurred in the 2008 financial crisis. Last year, under pressure from rising interest rates and losses from cryptocurrency companies, regulators' views that additional capital was necessary were strengthened. Financial regulatory bodies around the world, including the European Union and Britain, are adopting similar standards.

Banks have long complained that holding too much capital forces them to be less competitive and restrict lending, which can hurt economic growth. What's interesting about the latest proposal is that groups not traditionally aligned with banks are starting to join in the criticism. These include pension funds, green energy groups, and other organizations concerned about the economic consequences.

“This is the textbook dynamic: capital is rising, banks are screaming,” said Isaac Boltanski, an analyst at brokerage BTIG. “But this time it's a little different.”