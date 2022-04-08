Alaska Airlines cuts flights until June due to pilot shortage

Alaska Airlines The carrier said Thursday that it will reduce 2% of its flights through the end of June due to a shortage of pilots.

The carrier said in a notice that the cuts, which were made in an effort to match the tanker’s current test capacity, will be reflected in the Alaska schedule announced in mid-April. Alaska also warned that these cuts would appear as cancellations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

The schedule adjustment comes at a time when travelers are already flocking to airports across the country, with airport traffic approaching pre-pandemic levels. Demand has continued to rise in recent weeks as travelers head out for spring break and other vacations that may have been delayed by the pandemic.

Alaska said the airline had already had to cancel an “unusual number of flights” at the start of the month due to a backlog of its pilot training program. However, the cancellations were not related to the pilots who planned a media sit-in earlier this month due to an impasse in contract negotiations, according to Alaska.

ribbon protection else they change they change % ALK Alaska Air Group 53.40 -1.64 -2.98%

“Drills were canceled and delayed due to student or instructor illness during the Omicron increase and due to the operational impact of winter storms, and were not rescheduled quickly enough,” Alaska said.

As a result of the delays, the company had “63 fewer pilots ready to fly in April than planned in January.”

Get your FOX business on the go by clicking here

However, more than 30 pilots are expected to graduate from training school this month, “and even more in May,” which is expected to help the passenger carrier get back on track amid the tumultuous travel season.

Meanwhile, Alaska said it will try to minimize disruptions and alert affected passengers in advance.

According to the airline, these customers will be privy to a “unique phone number” that directs them to “someone who can help without a long wait”.