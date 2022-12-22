Will it snow at Christmas? Countries can have white Christmas forecasts

It may be a white Christmas for many northern states in the US this year, with forecasts in as many as 19 states calling for snowfall during the holiday.

Much of the country has already felt the effects of an unusual winter blizzard that began the week before Christmas, and while the storm is expected to pass on Christmas Eve, snow and freezing temperatures will remain in the forecast for many over the Christmas holidays.

“Compared to the days before Christmas, Christmas Day seems pretty quiet,” AccuWeather’s chief meteorologist Tom Kines told USA TODAY. “Christmas day itself, things being considered, it’s not so bad.”

Kennis added that this year will be a “huge difference” from last year when there was no snow in most parts of the country for the holiday.

Here’s what you need to know about celebrating a white Christmas this year:

What is a white Christmas?

White Christmas is simply when it snows – or snow falls to the ground – on Christmas Day. National Oceanic Atmospheric Association White Christmas is defined as at least one inch of snow on the ground.

Where will White Christmas be in 2022?

As many as 19 states can snow this Christmas, Accuweather forecasts as of Thursday afternoon. Areas of the Pacific Northwest, Midwest and Northeast of the United States where snow is expected. Major cities like Chicago, Denver, Cleveland, Buffalo, Anchorage, Boise, and Helena can see snow.

Here are the states and regions that can see snow at Christmas, according to Accuweather:

Southern Alaska

Central and Eastern Washington State

Almost all of Idaho

Almost all of Montana

Almost all of Wyoming

Northern Colorado

Most of North Dakota

Northern and western South Dakota

Northeast Nebraska

Western Minnesota

Northern Wisconsin

Northern, Western, and parts of Eastern Michigan

Northeastern Illinois

Northeast Ohio

Northwestern Pennsylvania

most of New York

Northern Vermont

Northern and Central New Hampshire

northern Maine

If your region isn’t listed here, that doesn’t mean you’ll miss a white Christmas. If you have leftover snow from the winter storm still on the ground, that counts.

“A lot of the country will be snowing on the ground on Christmas Day. Maybe two-thirds of the country,” Keynes said.

If it isn’t expected to snow in your area, chances are you will at least have cold temperatures, According to The Weather Channel. Temperatures in the Los Angeles area are only expected to exceed 80 degrees.

Where does White Christmas happen most often?

A white Christmas is rare for some people while it is almost a guarantee for others. Christmas snow most commonly occurs in the northern part of the United States, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says this is where you can expect it the most.

According to data from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information from 1991-202014 states have areas with at least a 90% historical probability of having at least an inch of snow on the ground, while 25 states have a historical probability of snow less than 10%.

Some states — such as California, Utah, and Washington — have areas with a chance above 90% and also areas with a chance of less than 10%.

Here are the states with areas with a historical probability of 90% of snow falling on the ground at Christmas:

California

Oregon

Washington

Utah

Colorado

Idaho

Wyoming

Montana

North Dakota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

New York

New Hampshire

who

If you want to check out a prospect in your area, you can do so here.

United States weather radar

deepen

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.