Heavy rains and strong winds are expected before temperatures drop

what’s new: A large storm will move to the northeast from Thursday to Friday, bringing heavy rains, strong storms, and coastal flooding fears. After he leaves the system, the temps will swing by on Christmas weekend.

What then: It’s going to be one of the coldest Christmases we’ve had in a while here and this deep cold won’t leave us until the middle of next week. Although New Year’s Eve seems milder.

The approach of the storm will bring rain, winds, coastal flooding, and cooler temperatures, says Addison Green, a Storm Watch meteorologist.

weather forecast:

Overnight: Increased cloud cover with barely any wind will make the night not feel too cold. We’ll be heading towards seasonal levels just barely with the wind chill factor. Medium Low: 28. Low: Highest 20s.

Thursday: Storm Watch (PM) – We’ll transition from mostly cloudy to overcast during the morning rush, with midday showers moving in and temperatures slowly rising. Overnight, the rain moved to moderate to heavy with warm temperatures continuing through Friday. Average-High: 43. Heights: Upper 40s to Low 50s. Bottoms: upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday: Storm Watch – Moderate to heavy rain coming in batches with strong, strong winds from morning to midday. There is a chance of a short change to a winter mix and then snow is possible for the afternoon/evening hours as the Arctic front passes. Temperatures will drop from mild to cooler levels heading into Saturday. Elevations: High fifties. Lows: Mid-10th to low 20s.

Saturday: Christmas Eve – a bittersweet blast – partly cloudy, windy and chilly! Sounds like: 10 seconds low. Heights: mid twenties. Depressions: low to mid-tens.

Sunday: Christmas Day – a bittersweet blast – mostly sunny and still very cold! Feels like: mid-scores. Heights: upper twenties. Lows: upper tens.

Monday: Starts Kwanzaa – Sunny day with gusty winds and still trending below average. Looks like: 20 seconds low. Highs: Low 30 seconds. Dips: Low 20 seconds.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and a deep cool lingering with less wind around. Highs: Mid to upper 30s. Lows: upper twenties.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with continued snow melting. Highs: Up 30 to 40 seconds. Lows: upper twenties.

Thursday: Another sunny and dry day with monsoon temperatures. Highs: Up 30 to 40 seconds. Lows: mid-30s.

Friday: A touch milder with mostly sunny skies. Heights: upper forties. Lows: upper 30s.

Saturday: New Years Eve – Mostly cloudy to overcast with a chance of rain. Highs: Low 50 seconds. Lows: mid-40s.