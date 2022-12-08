Xander Bogaerts reports from insiders will excite Red Sox fans

as reports on interest at the league level In Xander Bogaerts has risen, as has fear among Red Sox fans that the star shortstop might leave the only Major League Baseball organization he’s ever known.

But reports from several MLB insiders on Wednesday indicated that Boston was still in the running to win the Bogarts sweepstakes. In fact, sticking with the franchise four he signed back in 2009 might be the most likely outcome.

New York Post’s John Heyman raised hope for the Bogarts-Red Sox deal when he tweeted on both sides In “Extensive Discussions”. John Morosi of MLB Network sang a similar tune when announcing his belief that Boston is the ultimate You will find a deal To keep the 30-year-old in the uniform he has been wearing since 2013.

It should be noted that the Red Sox will likely need to fend off strong competition if they want to keep Bogaerts. San Diego Padres It is said to be “pivotal” To a native of Aruba after Trea Turner Signed with the Philadelphia Phillies And maybe the San Francisco Giants Turning its focus to boggarts After watching Aaron Judge Replay with the New York Yankees. under the radar competitors, Like the Arizona Diamondbacksmight give Boston a run for its money trying to sign Bogaerts.

However, the Red Sox front office fiddled with it Wanting to keep boggarts For some time, the group seemed to be taking real steps toward trying to make it happen.