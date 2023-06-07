Xbox Series X Storage | S is competitive with the new Western Digital C50

Western Digital has announced that Xbox Series X Expansion Cards | The rumored S is now available for purchase, offering 512GB and 1TB options.

Following an accidental listing on BestBuy earlier this year, Western Digital has announced that C50 Xbox Series X | Expansion Cards can now be purchased. S. While it’s priced similarly to its only other competitor, Seagate, hopefully the arrival of new expansion cards means we may see prices drop even further in the future as competition heats up.

The Western Digital C50 is now available in 512GB and 1TB capacities

New C50 Expansion Cards are coming from Western Digital for the Xbox Series X | S in 512GB ($79.99 / £89.99) and 1TB ($149.99 / £149.99). On the Microsoft StoreSeagate cards are priced exactly the same in the US, while the Microsoft Store in the UK doesn’t have 512GB options in stock and has priced 1TB at over £200. Quick look at Game It shows that the Seagate 512GB is available for £99.99 and the 1TB for £169, so Western Digital seems to have won this round.

Much like its competitor Western Digital C50 Designed as a plug-and-play device that plugs into the expansion card slot on the back of your Xbox Series X or S console. It uses Xbox Velocity Architecture to deliver performance similar to internal drives, which means you’ll be able to play Xbox Series X | S improved from it. The C50’s design is sturdier than Seagate’s but also comes with a lanyard collar so you can easily store and carry it if you have multiple cards.

What do you think of the Xbox Series X Expansion Cards | New S from Western Digital? Are you going to pick one up or wait and see if the prices drop a bit first? Let us know below!