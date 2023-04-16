Yankees puts Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) at 10-day IL

ESPN News Services3 minutes to read

the The New York Yankees announced Sunday that Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injured list for a 10-day left hamstring injury.

Stanton was replaced by a pinch runner after hitting a double in two runs in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton will have an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

“Let’s see what the MRI says,” Boone said before Sunday’s game against the Twins. “He’s moving around really well after the game, but he sure liked that, before even getting the MRI, that was an IL job. We’ll see what we get.”

Since 2011, Stanton has been on the injured list in all but 2014, 2017, and 2018 seasons, and this is his fifth consecutive season with some type of injury.

Last year, he missed more than a month due to left Achilles tendinitis. The Yankees were 11-17 with him. Earlier in the 2022 season, Stanton missed nine games with a sore right ankle. In 2021, Stanton played in 139 games, his highest total since 2018, but missed time with a strained left quadriceps muscle.

“He’s obviously got a great build and physique,” ​​Boone said when asked why Stanton was injured so much. “He works really hard to try to avoid these things, but unfortunately something happened to him. So I don’t know.”

In a similar move, the Yankees recalled player Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Boone told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that they can use Peraza until third baseman Josh Donaldson (hamstring) is ready to come off the injured list later in the week.

Bunn told reporters Donaldson was due to play Tuesday’s rehab match with Double-A Somerset.

Stanton, 33, is batting . 269 with four home runs and 11 RBIs through 13 games. He shares the RBI lead with outfielder Franchi Cordero.

A five-time All-Star and former National League MVP, Stanton is a career .264/.353/.537 hitter with 382 home runs and 982 RBI in 1,447 games with the Marlins (2010-17) and Yankees.

Peraza is hitting . 289 with four RBIs and five stolen bases in nine games this season at Triple-A after losing in a shortstop sparring match in the spring with Anthony Volpe.

306 (15-for-49) last season in 18 games for the Yankees.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.