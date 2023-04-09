Yemen War: Saudi-Houthi Talks Bring Hope for a Ceasefire

By Sebastian Usher

Middle East analyst, BBC News

4 hours ago

photo caption, Houthi supporters and fighters have been at war with Saudi-backed forces since 2015

A Saudi delegation is in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, for talks with the Houthi rebel group, with the aim of reaching a new and possibly permanent ceasefire.

There is also a mediation team from Oman in Sana’a.

The Houthis have controlled the capital since they drove out the Yemeni government in 2015.

Soon after, war broke out between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition backing the government.

It has continued since then, leaving tens of thousands of Yemenis dead and nearly 80% of the population dependent on aid.

There has been no official confirmation from the Saudi side so far, but Houthi-affiliated media says that the Saudi and Omani delegations are in Sanaa.

A leaked image shows Houthi leader Muhammad Ali al-Houthi shaking hands with a Saudi official, his face obscured.

This was hailed as another important sign that both sides were ready to finally reach an agreement that could end the war.

None of the aforementioned officials has commented, but there have been reports from various sources that an agreement could be signed before the end of the month.

Again, the terms of such a deal were not announced.

But they are said to include commitments to pay public servants and reopen all ports and airports — as well as more ambitious goals, such as rebuilding the country, the exit of foreign forces and a political transition. All of these were stumbling blocks in the past.

This initiative itself comes in parallel with the UN process that resulted in a temporary ceasefire last year.

During the armistice period, various confidence-building measures could proceed and continue, including the easing of restrictions on imports and the exchange of prisoners.

The conflict in Yemen is complex – a permanent ceasefire between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis will not necessarily end all the fighting.

Other factions, including al-Qaeda, have their own battles still to fight.

But the proxy war between the Saudis and Iran appears to be about to end — with the two regional rivals now committing to a rapprochement that will see them reopen diplomatic missions.