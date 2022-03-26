2022 March Madness predictions: College basketball expert picks, odds, streaks for Saturday’s Elite Eight games

With a three-topping seed eliminated before the Elite Eight, a two-digit seed dancing deep in the arc and a teasing so much that will likely break your arc multiple times, the 2022 NCAA Championship was wild. There’s a chance the March drama continues on Saturday with the Elite Eight kicking off, kicking off the first two-day forum that will almost certainly invite more chaos ahead of next week’s Final Four.

The start of the weekend may be the best match of the Elite Eight as No. 2 seed Villanova and No. 5 seed Houston battle for the rights to claim the Southern Regional title. The lower-seeded Cougars are the favourite (by Smage) in the eyes of the odds-makers after their convincing win over top-seeded Arizona on Thursday, but they lure the Wildcats to win by an average margin of nearly 13 points in the competition.

Saturday’s finale features another giant killer in Arkansas ranked No. 4, who sent top seed Gonzaga home in the Sweet 16 after topping out nearly the entire second half in one of the most impressive matches of any team in this year’s championship. 2 ranked Razorbacks pulled Duke and retired coach Mike Krzyzewski with the Final Four berth on the line. Having survived a fright against Texas Tech ranked No. 3, the Blue Devils are the favorites to advance to the next round.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for the remainder of the month for coverage of the NCAA Championship through to the end of the fourth round. Let’s take a look at our expert picks for Saturday’s Elite Eight games.

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook | All times are oriental

NCAA Championship: Elite Eight Saturday

(2) Villanova vs (5) Houston

Saturday, 6:09 pm | TBS, March Madness Live: As of Friday morning, Houston has the second-best odds of winning the NCAA Championship after serving—quite easily, I should add—the 12th seed UAB, seeded No.4 Illinois and seeded No.1 Arizona to open the tournament. But Villanova’s run was quietly impressive with three convincing wins topped by a Sweet 16 win over Team Michigan who had the individuals to give the Wildcats bouts but couldn’t capitalize on them. I trust their experience and ability to play and win in different ways, so in a close encounter, I’ll take the points with Nova. Choose: Villanova +2

(2) Duke vs (4) Arkansas

Saturday, 8:49 pm | TBS, March Madness Live: Arkansas captured the number 1 seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, surpassing the Zags with her physicality and athleticism. And while that’s almost certain wont As against Duke, who has several NBA draft prospects in the first round, I think coach Eric Musselman and his team can cover here even against the Blue Devils who seem to have made their move at the right time. Picking: Arkansas +3.5

