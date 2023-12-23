2023 NFL Christmas Wish List: Here's the perfect gift for all 32 teams this holiday season

The holiday season is upon us. With Christmas approaching next week and the New Year starting soon, NFL teams They certainly want the right thing to make their season – or their team – as successful as possible.

With that in mind, we're giving them just that. In theory, of course. Here's what each team has to hope for over the next week or so.

NFC East

You've seen the cowboys' main road splits, right? And did you watch their last few games against the Niners? To get a playoff berth at home, they need the Eagles to lose one of their remaining two games to New York. To avoid having to beat San Francisco in the playoffs, they'll need someone else to do it.

Jones received a $160 million contract last offseason, and the Giants restructured him before he even started. He immediately regressed back to being the player he was before his surprise role in 2022. New York needs to find a way out of this deal that isn't too painful.

Philly has scored a combined 49 points over its past three games: losses to the 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks. Jalen Hurts is a mess. The Eagles need to find a way out of this over the final few weeks of the season before heading to the playoffs.

For Washington, it would be nice if Josh Harris was better than Daniel Snyder. This shouldn't be too much to ask.

NFC North

Justin Fields is playing better. The Bears will also likely get the No. 1 pick in the draft. Hold the fields and trade the pick, or trade the fields and keep the pick? For the sake of the Bears and their fans, we hope whoever ends up making this decision makes the right decision.

Early this season, the Lions' offseason spending on the secondary looked like it would lead to real defensive improvement – especially with how well they played up front. But as the season goes on, it seems less and less real. We want a Lions defense that will complement a very interesting offense well.

We thought about including something about Jordan Love here, but with the Packers allowing offensive NFC Player of the Week performances against Tommy DeVito and Baker Mayfield, it's clearly time to change something on the team's defensive side. ball.

Cousins ​​supposedly didn't last long in Minnesota, given his contract situation and torn Achilles. But Justin Jefferson is too good to be paired with a really good quarterback. The Vikings will have a bunch of different options available to them via the draft, free agency and potential trades, and it would be good to see them get someone who can combine with Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson for the long haul. .

NFC South

Sorry, Arthur Smith. But if the Falcons are going to draft a running back and tight end in the top 10 and not actually use them, the team needs someone who will.

The David Tepper era has so far been a disaster in Carolina. Matt Rhule didn't make it. Frank Reich's performance was even worse. The Panthers need their prized owner to step back from the football side of things and start showing some ability to identify the right people for the right jobs, and that needs to start this season.

Presumably, the Saints don't actually want a way out of salary cap hell. They want to keep restructuring, delaying the can, and trying to milk every ounce of what's left of this era. But there was nothing left. They're old, slow, and not particularly close to contention. Surrender to reality, rip the band-aid off, and start over.

Evans is a future Hall of Famer who should never play a game for another team. Jason Licht needs to work out a new contract with the star wide receiver before he hits free agency this offseason.

NFC West

After trading to the Texans last year, the Cardinals will have two first-round picks in 2024. They need those picks to get to the foundation of the Jonathan Gannon era and build up to it, along with players like Trey McBride, Paris Johnson Jr., and P.J. Ojulari, and (most likely) Kyler Murray and Budda Baker.

See how fun the Rams were Thursday night against the Saints? We want that to continue for the sake of the Rams and their fans. As long as they have McVay, Stafford and an offensive line that isn't a complete mess, the good times should keep rolling on that side of the ball. As for Donald, he is still one of the best players in the league and undoubtedly one of the best players ever, and we want to see him continue to enhance those things for years to come.

The 49ers have lost three games this season. All of them came without Williams, Samuel, or both. And in all other games, they demolished all comers. If these guys are in the lineup, the Niners are the favorites to win it all.

Seattle's offense has been underachieving at times this year thanks to injuries along the offensive line, but all the pieces are in place for this unit to succeed. But the pass defense, even with Devon Weatherspoon living up to expectations, just needs a lot of work. The Seahawks need a better pass rush, especially to better coverage players on the second and third levels.

East Asia

The Bills are 8-6, just like the Jaguars, Bengals, Colts and Texans. But they will currently be outside the in-between picture, looking in, because of the many in-between times. During these final three weeks of the season, Buffalo needs to catch some breaks in order to be the team no one wants to see in January.

Speaking of this exact scenario, the Dolphins need the opposite to happen. They want to go into their Week 18 game against the Bills with everything wrapped up in the AFC East, so they don't have to worry about losing control of the division and possibly a playoff spot on the final day of the season.

Whether Bill Belichick makes them or not, the Pats desperately need some of their first- and second-round picks to truly become key players for the team's future. It's been a very long time since that happened. Considering how poorly the team has performed this season, it would be especially damaging if they bounce back in 2024.

The Jets brought in Nathaniel Hackett, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Tim Boyle at Rodgers' request. How will this be done?

North Asia

In each of the last two seasons, Lamar Jackson was injured late in the year and caused the Ravens to miss the playoffs entirely or lose early. We wish that didn't happen this year – especially since the Ravens have already lost Mark Andrews and Keaton Mitchell.

Jake Browning does a good job of keeping the Bengals in with Burrow out for the year, but we know it has to be the Bengals power Contenders going forward, they will need Burrow to perform at his full potential. Between a calf injury in training camp and a wrist injury that ended his season, that never happened this year. Let's hope this is an aberration.

Well, that's what the Browns have been wishing for since…the beginning of their existence. But that doesn't mean that's not what they should be hoping for right now.

The Matt Canada era has been an epic disaster in almost every way. The post-Matt Canada era looked fun for one week, but has since fallen back into disrepair. The Steelers need to make big changes offensively this upcoming offseason, and they can't be afraid to venture outside their comfort zone with a creative recruitment.

AFC South

CJ Stroud is set to miss his second straight game in concussion protocol. Dell's tank was done for a year with a broken leg. These two are so good, so fun, and it would be great to have them come into next season fully healthy. (Anything the Texans do, playoff-wise, this year is just a bonus.)

We've seen for years that Steichen knows exactly what he's doing when it comes to putting quarterbacks and the offense in general in a position to succeed. We saw it when he was the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles during Justin Herbert's rookie season, we saw it in Philadelphia with Jalen Hurts, and we saw it with both Richardson and Gardner Minshew. Let's hope for a long, happy and successful partnership between the head coach and the ridiculously talented midfielder.

Many people (myself included) thought Lawrence would take a huge step forward this year in his second season under Doug Pederson. It didn't really happen, for a number of reasons. He's still very good, and has an incredibly bright future. But the step he's taking to become an annual MVP candidate and the guy who leads his team to the playoffs every year is the step we're looking for.

The Giants will almost certainly emerge from the Derrick Henry/Ryan Tannehill era this offseason. They need Levis to be the man around whom they build the next era.

west Asia

Wilson's numbers from this season look pretty good. The movie doesn't tell quite the same story. If the Broncos aren't bad enough to land a successor in the draft, they need Wilson to be a good person who drives his team's success, not someone who averages a career-low in yards per attempt, takes a bunch of sacks, and ends up with an unsustainably high touchdown rate Because for some reason the team cannot run the ball into the end zone.

Well, the Presidents' Book is pretty self-explanatory.

Mark Davis was no more patient than his father when it came to finding head coaches and general managers. Or midfielders. Or players in any other position. But Al Davis had at least some success at times during his time in charge. We can't say the same for Mark, yet. Finding the right people to lead the organization and letting them do their job is a must.

The Brandon Staley era is over, as is the Tom Telesco era. The Spanos family has a gem of a quarterback to lead the franchise into the future. Now it needs to find the best possible people to bring out the best in the talented player.