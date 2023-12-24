Yuki Matsui, Japanese reliever, signs with the Padres





”, “providerName”: “Twitter”, “providerUrl”: “https://twitter.com”, “thumbnail_url”: null, “type”: “oembed”, “width”: 550, “contentType “: “rich”},{“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “Matsui posted a 2.40 ERA over 10 seasons in Japan with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. Over the past three seasons, when he has transitioned to a one-inning relief role, he has posted a 1.42 mark with 214 strikeouts in 152 innings, making him one of the most dominant relief pitchers in the NPB.



He's obviously a great player,” AJ Preller said. , Padres general manager: “A track record of really consistent excellence.” “In the nine or 10 years he was in the bullpen, he was one of the best shutouts in the game. … It's three pitches — the fastball, the split, and the slider. He's been very consistent in terms of getting out, getting hits.”,””type”:text”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”* This is why Yuki Matsui's stuff baffles MLB hitters” “,”type”: “text”},{“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “**What will the Padres get?** Matsui is certainly unique, in his stature and his arsenal. Matsui, and he An undersized left-hander at just 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, he misses bats thanks to his extra splitter. He pairs it with a high-spin fastball that hits 92-94 mph and has a top velocity of 96 mph. Matsui also offers a slider as an offering Third.



This combination helped Matsui strike out 32.4% of the batters he faced last season. However, one point of concern may be Matsui's penchant for walks. Even with his strong 5.9% walk rate in 2023, his career mark is 10.9%. (For reference, the average walk rate for MLB players last season was 8.3%.)



However, Matsui has been as dominant as any Japanese player for most of the past decade. Omitting his debut season as an 18-year-old , which only had 17 starts for Matsui, and his career ERA drops to 2.10. The 28-year-old Matsui has been a multi-inning pitcher for most of his NFL career, but has served as a one-hit pitching arm over the past three seasons.”,”type”:text”},{” __typename “OEmbed”,”html “: “







”, “providerName”: “Twitter”, “providerUrl”: “https://twitter.com”, “thumbnail_url”: null, “type”: “oembed”, “width”: 550, “contentType”: “rich”},{“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “**Where does Matsui fit in? ** It's hard to say at this point, considering it's almost certain the Padres will add more pitching. But he's at least a candidate for a high-impact role.



”Somewhere in the back of the game,” Preller said when asked about Matsui's fitness. “We'll see how the pen unfolds and what other options emerge this season.” “But he's a guy who can throw anywhere late in the game… a guy who shakes hands at the end of games as a closer.”



When Josh Hader hit free agency, right-hander Robert Suarez was the internal favorite to fill the void. Closest vacancy. He and Matsui are now considered the most likely candidates for the job, with Preller noting that there was “nothing promised.” Other late-half options include Tom Cosgrove and Steven Wilson.



Perhaps most notably, the addition of Matsui balances San Diego's bullpen in a big way. With the departures of Hader, Tim Hill, Ray Kerr and Drew Pomeranz, Cosgrove is the only reliable left-handed option in San Diego's bullpen. “programming language”:”







”, “providerName”: “Twitter”, “providerUrl”: “https://twitter.com”, “thumbnail_url”: null, “type”: “oembed”, “width”: 550, “contentType”: “rich”},{“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “**Where does the Padres Airport stand? **

Incomplete, still. With the addition of Matsui, the Padres have a foundation consisting of Suarez, Matsui, Cosgrove, Wilson and Eniel de los Santos, who arrived from Cleveland in the Scott Barlow trade. They have other options that can compete for the second spot. -3 spots, including swing men Johnny Brito and Randy Vasquez, who arrived in the Soto deal.



But the bullpen is fickle. For all the success Cosgrove, Wilson and De Los Santos had last season, the Padres would be wise to continue adding to their setup mix.”,”type”:text”},{“__typename”:”Video”,” contentDate” “”:”2023-12-13T19:04:30.132Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferredPlaybacks\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”:”:https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb .com/FORGE /2023/2023-12/13/5436d320-af1b3f97-6b93fc4c-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”type”:video”,”description”:Lee 'Hacksaw' Hamilton joins High Heat to solve the problems he will look forward to San Diego Padres to fix it before 2024 season”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”duration”:”00:07:40″,”slug”:”lee-hamilton-on-padres-offseason”,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-135″,”title”:”San Diego Padres”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:135″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”:”vod”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”mlb-network”,”title”:”MLB Network”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”mlbn-high-heat”,”title”:”MLBN High Heat”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”interview”,”title”:”interview”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”thumbnail”:{“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/bk5zhjhtngavqdo05ott”},”title” : “Lee Hamilton on Padres offseason”,”relativeSiteUrl”: “/video/lee-hamilton-on-padres-offseason”},{“__typename”: “Markdown”,”content”:”**What's next?* * Yes, the Padres could use another reliever (or two). But the addition of Matsui arguably refocuses them on the rotation.

Overall, their most obvious needs remain in the outfield. With Soto and Trent Grisham to New York, Fernando Tatis Jr. He is the only player returning, Jose Azucar is the favorite for a bench spot, and No. 13 Jacob Marci, the Arizona Fall League MVP, could also compete for playing time.



But the Padres' main goal this offseason is to get Outfielder – Ideally, a left-handed player who can break up the right-handed top half of the lineup.”,,”type”:text”},{“__typename” :”Video”, “contentDate”: “2023-11-11T14: 43:56.132Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferredPlaybacks\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”:”:https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2023/2023-11/09 /a299df65-dab4f11c-85ec238c-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”type”:”video”,”description”:”Padres prospect Jacob Marcy discusses his experience performing during the Arizona Fall League, playing alongside great teammates and more , “displayAsVideoGif”:false,”duration”: “00:01:33″,”slug”: “jakob-marsee-on-fall-league”,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”:”vod”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”interview”,”title”:”interview”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”mlb-top-prospects”,”title”:”MLB Top Prospects”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”arizona-fall-league”,”title”:”Arizona Fall League”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-805300″,”title”:”Jakob Marsee”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:805300″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-135″,”title”:”San Diego Padres”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:135″},”type”:”team”}]”thumbnail”:{“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/qvbkiravikpa1rpblhs1″},”title” : “Jakob Marsee on Fall League”, “relativeSiteUrl”: “/video/jakob-marsee-on-fall-league”}]”relativeSiteUrl”: “/news/yuki-matsui-japanese-reliever-signs-with-Padres “, “contentType”: “news”, “subHeadline”: null, summary “summary”: The Padres have spent their offseason searching for help, and they arrived on Friday, making left fielder Yuki Matsui his first major leaguer. He's a free agent signing for the winter.

The deal is expected to be worth up to $28 million and includes an opt-out after 2026 and 2027, plus injury”,”tagline({\”formatString\”:\”none\”} ) “:null,”Tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-135″,”title”:”San Diego Padres”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:135″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”transactions”,”title”:”transactions”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”ContributorTag”,”slug”:”aj-cassavell”,”title”:”AJ Cassavell”,”type”:”contributor”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”type”: “story”, “thumbnail”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/ox7hycno2gcg3eezx0hv”, “title”: “Yuki Matsui, Japanese” . Reliever, signs with Padres”}},”Team:135″:{“__typename”:Team”,”id”:135},”Person:805300″:{“__typename”: “Person”,”id”:805300 }}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:mlbglobal08,mlbcom08″linkInternalFilters”:”mlb”} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”: “Major League Baseball”, “lang”: “en”} window.appId = '' /*–>*/