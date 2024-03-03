Farhan Al-Zaidi answers Giants rotation questions after Matt Chapman signing – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

The general reaction when the Giants agreed to terms with Matt Chapman late Friday was this: “That's a great addition, it was expected, and you got a good deal…but what are you going to do about the rotation?”

In a Zoom call with reporters Sunday morning, Farhan Al-Zaidi, president of baseball operations, emphasized that his plan there has not changed, even with Tristan Beck out for at least two months, and Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery still looking for homes. Al-Zaidi emphasized that he likes the young shooting depth the Giants have built and that they intend to rely on him.

“We talked all season and we were very consistent that our plan was to continue to graduate some of the young pitchers that we hold really high in the major leagues, especially in the rotation…” Al-Zaidi said before reviewing some of the possibilities. “Our plan all along was to give opportunities to our young pitchers and try to create a defense that would support them in their transition and that's one of the reasons why Matt was such a big priority.

“I will say what I said the last time we spoke after the signing [Jorge] Soller – The holiday season is already over for us. We're in season mode, that doesn't mean you can't make additions, but it's a different dynamic because we're really focused on the players we have and how they're all going to fit together. “

Here some clear caveats should apply. The Giants felt they were mostly done after signing Soler and ended up with Chapman, whose agent — Scott Boras — represents the two best pitchers remaining on the market and will be in Giants camp Monday for Chapman's media session. The Giants remained involved with Boras for Snell at certain points in the spring, and there is certainly a price point at which adding the Cy Young Award winner would supersede any previous plans.

Al-Zaidi said he could not rule out anything else. He added: “We do not feel that anything is imminent there, but we will continue to look for ways to improve the team.”

Speaking about rotation options, Al-Zaidi mentioned potential young players Mason Black, Kai-Wei Ting, Landen Rupp and Carson Whisenhunt. He didn't want to put the options in any order, but Black seemed to be the favorite.

The Giants felt he was ready for his big-league debut coming into camp and he allowed one earned run and struck out three times over three innings on Saturday.

Teng finished last season in Triple-A with the Black and will come down the hill Sunday after an oblique strain forced him to start late in camp. The same goes for Keaton Wynn, the No. 4 player who should be ready by Opening Day after suffering an elbow injury. The Giants have been slow with Whisenhunt and Roupp, but those two could end up being the best of the bunch, and Zaidi said they're headed in the right direction.

The plan is risky, especially while someone like Snell is still available and could propel the Giants into the heart of the postseason race. But the front office sees two factors that lead to a little extra confidence going young.

The addition of Chapman will help bolster what should be a greatly improved defense. With Jong Hoo Lee at center, Mike Yastrzemski at right, a full year from Patrick Bailey and some other minor tweaks, the defense could actually be a strength this season.

The Giants are also counting on Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray to contribute significantly this season. They have always been confident that young pitchers can fill the gap while veterans rehabilitate, and Zaidi said Cobb will be back “relatively soon in the year.”

The organization has not publicly provided a timeline for Cobb's return from hip surgery, but it is worth noting that he has not been placed on the 60-day IL yet, and teammates have marveled at how sharp he looked while throwing in camp. If Cobb can return by May, there will be an added layer of stability to the rotation.

Ray is viewed as a big part of what is shaping up as a big season for the Giants, who have now added Lee, Soler and Chapman to the lineup, signed Jordan Hicks and Tom Murphy, and jettisoned some unwanted contracts. However, if that is the case, the Giants will open the season with real questions about whether the rotation can hold up.

Al-Zaidi, at least publicly, is not among those who seem concerned.

He added: “We want to raise the level of our young players. “There is uncertainty that comes from the fact that there is a lack of familiarity. The young pitchers are not household names, but we think the more opportunity they get to prove themselves, you kind of have to jump in with them at some point and that's something we've been planning for several years, to get younger in our rotation and give these guys the opportunity to win jobs.

“It's not really a question of whether we're prepared or comfortable. That was the plan all along.”

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast