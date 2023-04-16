2023 Westmont Pro Series

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Finalist paper on Saturday

The Pro Swim Series at Westmont concludes Saturday night with the finals of the 1500 Free, 200 IM, 200 Backstroke, 50 Breaststroke and 100 Free.

Leon Marchand Seeking his fourth meet win in the men’s IM 200, he was the top seed in this morning’s heats with a time of 2:01.51. fellow world champion Regan Smith May has her eyes set on another Pro Swim Series record, this time in the 200, where she beats her own meet record of 2:05.34 in the lead with the top seed’s time of 2:07.98.

The fiftieth boobs should feature another fun encounter between them Anna ElendtAnd Lily KingAnd Lydia Jacoby on the part of the woman. On the men’s side, the top three 50 breaststroke qualifiers were separated by just 0.07 seconds.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Final

Top 8:

Beatrice Dezutti – 16:08.29 Krystel Kobrich – 16:10.48 Ching Hui Jan – 16:31.48 Caroline Pennington – 16:35.00 Chase Travis – 16:36.92 Sierra Schmidt – 16:44.34 Liberty Williams – 16:58.49 Luisa Comeni de Silve de Souza Lima – DNS

23 years old, Brazilian Beatrice Dezutti It was neck and neck with the 37-year-old Chilean Krystel Kobric Practically for the entire race before finally pulling away over the last few laps to take a victory in 16:08.29. Dizutti was four seconds slower than her Brazilian national record of 16:04.21 from last month, making her the sixth fastest female performer in the world this season.

Kobrich faded towards the finish but still set the ninth fastest time in the world this year with her freshman season best mark of 16:10.48. This past summer, Kuprich became the first swimmer ever to compete at 10 world championships.

Behind the international battle for first place was a three-way showdown for third place between the current NCAA contenders. Indiana freshman Qing Hui Gan (16:31.48) beat the Florida freshman Caroline Pennington (16:35.00) for the final podium spot while Virginia Tech Jr Chase Travis He wasn’t too far behind fourth with a time of 16:36.92.

During the afternoon of the 1500 heat, 15 Maddy Mintenko She led the way with a 17:02.15, tying 16 seconds off her lifetime best.

Men’s 1500 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 14:31.02 – Sun Yang, CHN (2011)

American Record: 14:36.70 – Bobby Fink USA (2022)

USA (2022) US Open Record: 14:45.54 – Peter Vanderkay, USA (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 14:53.12 – Jordan Wilimovsky, USA (2016)

Top 8:

Bobby Fink – 15:08.51 Charlie Clark – 15:19.17 Zlan Sarkani – 15:26.63 Aryan Nehra – 15:29.92 Kilavuz Mert – 15:47.21 Cole Coaster – 15:47.57 Mason Carlton – 15:55.23 Eli Shweyat – 16:04.66

Bobby FinkThe time of 15:08.51 was the slowest 1500 Pro Swim Series freestyle this year, but it was good for a win more than eight seconds ahead of the runner-up. Charlie Clark (15:19.17). Finke went in 15:06.53 in Knoxville and 15:02.54 in Fort Lauderdale.

Arizona State freshman Sarkan Zalan He was about six seconds off his personal best with a time of 15:26.63 on his way to third place.

Women’s 200 individual medley final

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hoszu (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Cockers (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.08, Summer McIntosh (2023)

US Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (2022)

Top 8:

Leah Hayes – 2:10.03 Anastasia Gorbenko – 2: 11.23 Easy Ivy – 2:12.56 Beata Nelson – 2:12.76 Leah Smith – 2:13.37 Leah Polonsky – 2:14.21 Guilia Goerigk – 2:16.25 McKenna Depfer – 2:17 .01

17-year-old Virginia commits Leah Hayes She won the 200 IM in a time of 2:10.03, thus becoming the third fastest swimmer in the girls’ 17-18 age group (NAG) rankings. Elizabeth Belton (2:10.02) and Alex Walsh (2:09.01). Hayes’ lifetime best of 2:08.91 from last summer’s World Championships, which the 16-year-old swam en route to a bronze medal.

Second place Anastasia Gorbenko She was just under a second off her Israeli national record with a time of 2:11.23. Easy Ivy (2:12.56) reaped Beata Nelson (2: 12.76) just a tenth of a second for third place.

Men’s 200 Medley Final

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (2012)

US Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

Top 8:

Leon Marchand – 1:55.68 Shane Casas – 1:56.06 Chase Caliche – 1:58.78 House Bonus – 2:01.55 Will be – 2: 01.62.2020 Luke Parr – 2: 02.08.2018 Jay Litherland – 2:02.49 Danny Schmidt – 2:03.75

Leon Marchand And Shane Casas They both finished under the previous Pro Swim Series record of 1:56.32 which was set by Michael Phelps Again in 2012, the 20-year-old Frenchman ran 1:55.68 to beat Casas (1:56.06) by a few tenths. The duo’s record is twice the highest in the world this year.

Marchand was a few tenths off his personal best of 1:55.22 from last year’s World Championships while Casas was almost a second slower than his personal best of 1:55.24 from last year’s international team trials. Casas led through the halfway point of the race as Marchand took over after turn three thanks to a 32.41 split on the breaststroke.

400m Olympic champion Chase Caliche He finished third with a time of 1:58.78, the only other swimmer in the field to finish under the two-minute mark.

The Women’s 200 – Final Wallpaper

World Record: 2:03.14, Kylie McCune (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series record: 2:05.34, Regan Smith (2023)

US Open Record: 2:05.08, Phoebe Bacon (2022)

Top 8:

Regan Smith – 2:04.76 Isabel Staden – 2:09.77 Anna Peplowski – 2:09.82 Aviv Barzlai – 2:11.90 Phoebe Bacon – 2:11.98 Elise Heizer – 2:15.34 Justin Murdock – 2:15.69 Ray Ouellette – 2:18.34

21 years old professional swimmer Regan Smith She really hit her stride this week, adding another Pro Swim Series record to her tally during this meet while also breaking the US Open record with a winning time of 2:04.76.

The previous US Open record belongs to Phoebe Bacon (2:05.08) from last year while her previous Pro Swim Series mark was (2:05.34) from early this year. Smith was under a world record pace at the halfway point of the race, and hit the wall with the 10th fastest performance ever (tied with Missy Franklin). She is the fastest in the event in the nearly four years since the 2019 World Championships.

Cal Jr Isabel Staden He finished second with a time of 2:09.77 seconds, just 05 seconds ahead of the Indiana sophomore Anna Byblosky (2:09.77). It was the first time Peplowski had ever gone under 2:11 in the event.

200 men’s wallpaper – final

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

US Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Top 8:

Hubert Koss – 1:55.95 Carson Foster – 1:56.97 Kieran Smith – 1:58.43 Destin Lasko – 1:59.94 Kaloyan Lefterov – 2:00.23 Hunter Tap – 2:00.47 Nicholas Alberu – 2:01.47 Yezel Morales – 2:01.58

Arizona State freshman Hubert Koss He lowered his world leading time this year to 1:55.95. The Hungarian lead was never less than 1:57 before this morning’s prelims (1:56.28).

Junior Texas Carson Foster He finished second behind Koss with a time of 1:56.97, still a long way behind the third-place finisher Kieran Smith (1:58.43). Destin Lasko (1:59.94) He was the only other swimmer in the field under two minutes.

The fiftieth woman’s chest line – the ultimate

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pellato (2021)

American Record: 29.40, Lily King (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62, Lily King (2018)

(2018) US Open Record: 29.62, Lily King (2018)

Top 8:

Lydia Jacoby – 30.29 Lily King – 30.44 Anna Elendt – 30.68 Jennifer Alves da Conceicao – 09/31/2019 Ani Lazor – 49/31/49 Miranda Tucker – 31.60 Letitia Sim – 31.71 Kaitlin Dobler – 05/32/2007

Lydia Jacoby She got her hand on the wall first in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 30.29, just 0.15 seconds behind the American record holder Lily King. Jacoby was less than a tenth of a second slower than her life best last May (30.20).

King was about half a second slower than her 30.04 stop from the Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, which ranks first in the world this year.

Jacoby’s Texas teammate, Anna Elendt, finished third with a score of 30.68, a bit slower than the 30.64 she posted this morning on her way to first place in the prelims.

50 Men’s Chest Line – The Definitive

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

American Record: 26.45, Nick Fink (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 26.84, Michael Andrew (2023)

(2023) US Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (2022)

Top 8:

Nick Fink – 27.13 Joao Gomez – 27.21 Denis Petrashov – 28/27/2018 Michael Andrew – 27.32 Tonislav Sabev – 27.78 Tommy Cobb – 27.84 Jorge Murillo – 27.88 Josh Matheny – 28.20

Defends champion and meets record holder Michael Andrew She came out fast before three of her opponents passed her down the stretch. Nick Fink He took the crown with a score of 27.13, just over half a second slower than the lifetime best from last year’s World Championships gold medalist (26.45) (26.45).

37 years old, Brazilian Joao Gomez She combined an impressive swim with a second-place finish in 27.21, less than a tenth of a second behind Fink. Sophomore year in Louisville Denis Petrashov He finished third with a score of 27.28. Petrashov was the best player in the qualifiers this morning with a personal best of 27.40 that he shaved another 12 seconds off this evening.

100 Women’s Freestyle – Final

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American record: 52.04, Simon Manuel (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

US Open Record: 52.54, Simon Manuel (2018)

Top 8:

Abby Wetzel – 53.36 Olivia Smoliga – 54.37 Erica Brown – 54.59 Gaby Albiero – 54.78 Natalie Hinds – 79/54/2007 Simon Manuel – 55.15 Stephanie Balduccini – 55.27 Katherine Zinnik – 55.54

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (2016)

US Open Record: 47.39, Caeleb Dressel/Ryan Held

Top 8: