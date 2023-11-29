Jevon Holland ignored the directive to thwart any Hail Mary attempt, and it worked

The best game of the year so far happened in Week 12, during the league’s first Black Friday game.

With the Jets attempting a Hail Mary just before halftime, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland intercepted a pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown that completely changed the complexion of the game.

in Tuesday interview with #PFTPM, Hollande was asked if he had the green light to: (1) object to the Hail Mary; and (2) try to redo it to get a result.

“I have the red light to return the Hail Mary,” Holland said. “They wanted me to drop it 100 percent. But at that moment, the time was almost up, and the score was close. I was like, ‘You know what? I’ve always wanted to do this,’ and I was like, ‘You know what? You might as well try it.’ “It turned out that it fell on my side.”

He said a lot of the play was just instinct, with Holland reacting by running into open space.

“When I stepped back and it was just me and the quarterback one-on-one, I said, ‘All right! “This might be my first career touchdown,” Holland said. “There, I was excited at that point. When it was me and Tim Boyle, I said to myself: ‘I can’t be dealt with here.’

After that moment, there was no winning for the Dolphins. Not on that day. Not with attack aircraft.