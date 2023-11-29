San Diego State Hires Sean Lewis as Aztecs Head Football Coach – NBC 7 San Diego

Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis will be the new head football coach at San Diego State University, NBC 7 confirmed Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Lewis joined Deion Sander’s staff at Colorado after leaving the head coaching job at Kent State. During his time there, from 2018-2022, Lewis achieved tremendous success, coaching the team to two bowl games in five seasons, thanks to a consistent, exciting and powerful offense.

Kent State’s 2020 senior led all of college football in yards per game, with 606, and points per game, with 49.8.

Lewis is clearly an offensive-minded coach who loves to stretch the field, piling up yards and points. This is in stark contrast to the Aztecs’ offense which has consistently been among the lowest-ranked units in college ball over the past few years. SDSU was not among the top 100 teams this season in scoring offense, assists or total offense.

Through the first six games of the 2023 season, Colorado was averaging 34 points per game with Lewis calling the plays. However, Lewis’ play-calling duties were eliminated by coach Sanders prior to the Buffaloes’ game against UCLA, with offensive analyst Pat Shurmur assuming those duties.

San Diego State hopes Lewis can generate excitement around an Aztecs program that has lost 8 of its last 10 games this season and failed to fill the seats in the $300 million Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego State finished 4-8 in 2023 and failed to make a bowl game. Longtime running back Brady Hoke retired as SDSU’s head coach after the season finale against Fresno State.