November 29, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

San Diego State Hires Sean Lewis as Aztecs Head Football Coach – NBC 7 San Diego

San Diego State Hires Sean Lewis as Aztecs Head Football Coach – NBC 7 San Diego

Joy Love November 29, 2023 2 min read

Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis will be the new head football coach at San Diego State University, NBC 7 confirmed Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Lewis joined Deion Sander’s staff at Colorado after leaving the head coaching job at Kent State. During his time there, from 2018-2022, Lewis achieved tremendous success, coaching the team to two bowl games in five seasons, thanks to a consistent, exciting and powerful offense.

Kent State’s 2020 senior led all of college football in yards per game, with 606, and points per game, with 49.8.

Lewis is clearly an offensive-minded coach who loves to stretch the field, piling up yards and points. This is in stark contrast to the Aztecs’ offense which has consistently been among the lowest-ranked units in college ball over the past few years. SDSU was not among the top 100 teams this season in scoring offense, assists or total offense.

Through the first six games of the 2023 season, Colorado was averaging 34 points per game with Lewis calling the plays. However, Lewis’ play-calling duties were eliminated by coach Sanders prior to the Buffaloes’ game against UCLA, with offensive analyst Pat Shurmur assuming those duties.

San Diego State hopes Lewis can generate excitement around an Aztecs program that has lost 8 of its last 10 games this season and failed to fill the seats in the $300 million Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego State finished 4-8 in 2023 and failed to make a bowl game. Longtime running back Brady Hoke retired as SDSU’s head coach after the season finale against Fresno State.

See also  Yankees fire hit Dillon Lawson, narrow search on two: Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Gophers midfielder Athan Kalliakmanis enters the transfer portal after meeting with coach PJ Fleck

November 29, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Georgia DB coach Fran Brown emerges as top target for Syracuse head coach vacancy: Sources

November 28, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Minnesota Wild’s Ryan Hartman was suspended for two games for a tackle on Red Wings’ Alex DeBrincat

November 28, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Judge awards Aretha Franklin’s estate to her children: NPR

November 29, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

An exoplanet reveals a key sign of possible life

November 29, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

San Diego State Hires Sean Lewis as Aztecs Head Football Coach – NBC 7 San Diego

November 29, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Google apologizes for sending drivers off-road between Los Angeles and Vegas

November 29, 2023 Len Houle