Conflicting news on Eagles initial Week 49 injury report – NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mixed news from this week’s Eagles initial injury report.

Right tackle Lane Johnson was limited in practice Wednesday, but tight end Dallas Goedert did not participate.

Since the Eagles had a tryout round, the injury designations are estimates of a player’s condition at full practice.

Johnson missed the Bills game with hip soreness that he began experiencing Sunday morning. An MRI revealed no significant damage to the area where he underwent surgery after the Super Bowl.

Goedert missed the Chiefs and Bills games due to a broken forearm suffered in the Cowboys game. He said in the locker room on Wednesday that he feels like he’s close to returning – “I don’t feel like I’m injured but the doctors say I still am” – but he will have to wait until at least Thursday to try to practice. The Eagles took him off IR, meaning they believe he will likely be able to play in the Cowboys’ game for a week starting Sunday.

Defensivce players Fletcher Cox and Zach Cunningham, who left the game early Sunday, were both listed as non-participants on Wednesday. Cox has a groin injury, while Cunningham has a hamstring injury.

The Eagles aren’t particularly deep at the off-ball linebacker position, with only Nicolas Morrow and Christian Ellis currently healthy on the 53-man roster. Ben Van Someren has been called up to the practice squad for the past three weeks — playing 30 special teams action on Sunday — but is out of game-day activations. Shaq Leonard visited the Eagles on Wednesday but so far has not signed anywhere. The Eagles have an open roster spot, likely for either Leonard if he signs here or Vansomeren if he doesn’t.

With Cox out and Milton Williams inactive due to a concussion from the Chiefs game, both Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter played a significant number of plays on Sunday. The good news is that although Cox did not practice, Davis was listed as having a hamstring injury and Williams was also listed as having a concussion, meaning he is in the final phase of the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Safety Grant Calcaterra (ankle) and safety Justin Evans (knee) were also listed as non-participants. Evans remains on IR. The Eagles opened his training session back on Nov. 14, so they only have next Thursday to either activate him, send him back to IR at the end of the season, or release him. Evans began the season as a starter but has not played since the Rams game.

Others listed as limited are AJ Brown (groin), Julio Jones (knee), DeVonta Smith (knee), and D’Andre Swift (ankle).

The Eagles are scheduled to conduct full training on Thursday.