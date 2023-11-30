2023 ACC/SEC Challenge results: Duke falls to Arkansas, Georgia beats USC as league duel ends in tie

March Madness We’re still four months away, but Wednesday offered a possible glimpse of what’s to come this spring. With the opening ACC/SEC challenge in the final moments on Wednesday, Georgia guard Justin Hill knocked down a jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining to not only give the Bulldogs a 68-66 win, but give the SEC a 7-7 tie in the first edition. From the event.

Seven games were played in the first leg of the event on Tuesday and the SEC held a 4-3 advantage going into the final day before the ACC won four of its last seven games. Overall, ranked SEC teams went 1-4 while ranked teams from the ACC finished 1-2. UNC and Kentucky were the only teams to avoid an upset.

The two standout matches at the event did not disappoint. No. 17 UNC made a statement in a 100-92 win over No. 10 Tennessee at home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Arkansas to pull off an 80-75 upset win over No. 7 Duke in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Arkansas).

The Razorbacks suffered a few losses during last week’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament before earning their biggest win of the new season. The victory over Duke marked Eric Musselman’s 100th victory at the school.

In previous years, the ACC has competed against the Big Ten in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The event ended last season, after the Big Ten signed a lucrative new media rights deal that did not include ESPN. Hence, the newly formed ACC/SEC Challenge emerged.

Wednesday’s ACC/SEC Challenge results

No. 17 North Carolina 100, No. 10 Tennessee 92: The Tar Heels became the first team to score 60 points in the first half against Tennessee since February 15, 2006 and a complete team effort helped UNC record its biggest win of the young season. Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis each scored more than 20 points and freshman star Elliot Cado had 10 assists in the win. For Tennessee, star forward Dalton Knecht scored a season-high 37 points.

Arkansas 80, No. 7, Duke 75: Trevon Brazile scored 19 points and connected 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and Khalif Battle added 19 points off the bench to help the Razorbacks to one of the biggest wins of the Musselman era. Arkansas was coming off back-to-back losses to Memphis and North Carolina before bouncing back in a big way despite a late push by the Blue Daredevils. Duke senior star Kyle Filipowski recorded a double-double with xx points and xx rebounds.

Virginia 59, No. 14 Texas A&M 47: The Cavaliers put in a great defensive performance to hold the Aggies to 47 points and used a strong second half to pull away after falling behind in the final moments of the first 20 minutes of play. All five of Virginia’s starters scored in double figures, while simultaneously holding preseason All-American candidate Wade Taylor lV to a season-low nine points.

Wake Forest 82, Florida 71: Wake Forest outscored Florida 50-35 in the second half to earn a win at home behind big plays from Hunter Sallis and Andrew Carr. After going 0-2 against SEC opponents through the first three weeks of the season, the Demon Deacons recorded their biggest win of the season at home to move to 4-3. Florida’s Riley Cowgill recorded his third 20-plus point performance of the season.

Boston College 80, Vanderbilt 62: Quentin Post scored 24 points and Chudelle Harris Jr. added 22 points to help Boston College Coast achieve a landslide victory after strong control in the first half of play. The Eagles held Vanderbilt to 23 points through the first 20 minutes of play and were able to snap a two-game losing streak after starting the season 4-0.

Florida State 68, Georgia 66: It was perhaps the most exciting ending to the night in Tallahassee, Florida. Hill knocked down a powerful jumper to give the Bulldogs the win. Wednesday marked Georgia’s third game against an ACC team and they hold a 2-1 record against the conference.

Auburn 74, Virginia Tech 57: Tigers star Johnny Brohm had his best performance of the season in the win over the Hokies. Auburn dominated throughout the game thanks to 30 points and Broome grabbed 13 rebounds. The Tigers were able to hold Virginia Tech star guard Sean Pedulla to his worst performance of the season.

Tuesday’s ACC/SEC Challenge results

