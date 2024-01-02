49ers' Christian McCaffrey to miss Week 18 vs. Rams due to mild calf strain – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

Coach Kyle Shanahan has a lot to consider this week as the 49ers lay out their plan for their Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedExField along with the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Although the tendency might be to field all their best players, that is also not possible.

However, the decision has already been made that running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the regular season finale due to a mild right calf strain.

Shanahan said McCaffrey will be ready to go when the 49ers host their first playoff game on Jan. 20 or 21.

“We're really confident about that,” Shanahan said Monday in a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

“It was good news. It could have been a lot worse. We were happy. We'll be looking after him this week and hopefully he'll start coming out during our week off.”

McCaffrey was limited to just one carry in the second half of Sunday's game due to a calf condition. Backup Elijah Mitchell entered the game and had a game-high 80 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Shanahan was noncommittal on whether quarterback Brock Purdy would play against the Rams. He's struggled with bites in the past two games but made it through Sunday's game without any issues.

The 49ers could have a maximum of seven inactive players, and cornerback Ambry Thomas would be one of them. Thomas is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday for a fracture in his hand. He should be available for the 49ers when the playoffs begin.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee) will not play against the Rams. He has missed four straight games.

“We'll continue to rest him, get him ready for the playoffs,” Shanahan said of Armstead.

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown (knee) and tight end Ross Dwelley (high ankle) may not be available to face the Rams either.

Also, wide receiver Jauan Jennings and backup tackle Jaylon Moore remain in the NFL's return-to-play concussion protocol.

On Wednesday, the 49ers will open the practice window for wide receiver/return man Ray Ray McCloud (ribs). McCloud and Danny Gray (shoulder) could be moved off injured reserve this week. Gray went through his first week of practice last week.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast