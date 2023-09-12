5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, September 12

Technology stocks led a rebound.

Charter and Disney have struck a deal and ended their blackout battle.

JM Smucker has agreed to buy Twinkie owner Hostess Brands for $5.6 billion.

Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:

A broadcast camera with the NFL logo and the ESPN Monday Night Football logo.

Charter Communications and Disney have resolved a power outage battle that lasted more than a week. The two sides reached an agreement in time for millions of rental TV customers to be able to watch “Monday Night Football,” which airs on Disney Channel’s ESPN. As part of this arrangement, Disney’s ad-supported streaming services Disney+ and ESPN+ will be included for customers who purchase certain Spectrum TV packages. For its part, Disney will receive increased subscription fees from the charter, CNBC’s David Faber said Reported for the first time. Giving Charter customers access to Disney’s ad-supported streaming apps appears to be a sticking point in the negotiations, which Charter’s CEO said is different from normal disputes, though this deal will not give that access to all customers.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

The US economy has proven its resilience and defied all expectations of a recession. But JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon struck a cautious tone on Monday, warning that it would be a “huge mistake” to think the good times will continue over the long term. “To say that the consumer is strong today, which means you will enjoy a prosperous environment for years, is a huge mistake,” he said at a financial conference in New York. Dimon said his top concerns for the future are “quantitative tightening,” the war in Ukraine, and governments around the world spending “like drunken sailors.” He cited similar concerns about central banks and the conflict in Ukraine last year when he warned that a potential “economic hurricane” was on the way.

Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle

Oracle stock fell 9% in extended trading after the company’s fiscal revenue declined in the first quarter. The database software maker’s revenue guidance was also lower than expected, although it beat expectations for earnings per share. Oracle posted revenue of $12.45 billion, compared to the $12.47 billion that analysts had expected, according to LSEG (formerly Refinitiv). Oracle said in its guidance that it expects adjusted net income of $1.30 to $1.34 per share and revenue growth of 5% to 7% in the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting $1.33 in adjusted earnings per share and $13.28 billion in revenue, representing revenue growth of 8%. See also Bon Appetit names the best bagels outside of New York City; Bay Area gets 3 on the list

Hostess Twinkie Snack Cakes