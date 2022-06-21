60 years of heavy rain in southern China

Floods caused by torrential rain forced 177,600 people to relocate, destroyed 1,729 homes, damaged 27.13 hectares of crops and caused more than $250 million in losses, the Guangdong Emergency Management said Tuesday.

State media said Guangdong was one of at least seven provinces where record rains caused severe landslides and road floods. Videos on social media showed, in the southwestern province of Guizhou, swollen rivers on roads, swept away cars and homes.

The torrential rains come amid warnings from experts that severe weather is becoming more frequent.

Precipitation in Guangxi, Guangdong and Fujian reached the highest levels since 1961, with those regions recording an average rainfall of 621 mm (24.4 inches) in the 46-day period from May 1 and June 15, according to state news . Xinhua Agency. That number equals more than 90% of the country’s average of 672.1 mm for the whole of 2021, based on data from the National Climate Center.

