June 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

60 years of heavy rain in southern China

60 years of heavy rain in southern China

Frank Tomlinson June 21, 2022 3 min read

Floods caused by torrential rain forced 177,600 people to relocate, destroyed 1,729 homes, damaged 27.13 hectares of crops and caused more than $250 million in losses, the Guangdong Emergency Management said Tuesday.

State media said Guangdong was one of at least seven provinces where record rains caused severe landslides and road floods. Videos on social media showed, in the southwestern province of Guizhou, swollen rivers on roads, swept away cars and homes.

The torrential rains come amid warnings from experts that severe weather is becoming more frequent.

Precipitation in Guangxi, Guangdong and Fujian reached the highest levels since 1961, with those regions recording an average rainfall of 621 mm (24.4 inches) in the 46-day period from May 1 and June 15, according to state news . Xinhua Agency. That number equals more than 90% of the country’s average of 672.1 mm for the whole of 2021, based on data from the National Climate Center.

Weather experts say conditions are ripe for more torrential rainstorms in the south of the country and heat waves in the north.

“Cold and warm air converged over southern China, and the two sides got into an impasse and tug of war,” Wang Weiwei, an analyst with weather.com.cn, the arm of the China Meteorological Administration, told Reuters.

Heavy rains are expected to continue into Tuesday in the southern provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang and Guangxi and then move north.

Severe weather warning

The annual flood season in China traditionally begins in June and is usually most severe in the densely populated agricultural areas along the Yangtze River and its tributaries.

See also  North Korea announces the first death from the Corona virus, after 350,000 people were infected with the fever

But it has become more serious and dangerous in recent years and experts have warned that things could get worse.

In April, the National Climate Center warned that heavy rains are expected over the southern and southwestern parts of the country, as well as the typically dry desert terrain of southern Tibet.

a 2022 Report By the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, it said it had “high confidence” that daily extremes of rainfall had increased in parts of the region and that heavy rainfall would “increase in frequency and intensity”, leading to more frequent landslides in the regions. mountainous.

China recorded an average annual rainfall of 672.1 mm last year, 6.7% more than normal, according to a report from the National Climate Center in May. The report concluded that China’s weather variability is getting worse, especially in terms of the intensity of rainstorms during the summer months.

The record rainfall comes amid efforts by China to tackle climate change.

Last week, the country’s Ministry of Environment and Environment announced a new national climate change strategy To build resilience against the effects of global warming by 2035. The roadmap focuses more on monitoring climate change and its associated impacts as well as developing early warning and risk management systems.

At least 1.1 million residents of southeast China’s Jiangxi Province were affected by floods and torrential rains between May 28 and June 11, according to the official Xinhua news agency, while 223,000 hectares of farmland were destroyed in the timber and bamboo-producing province.

in early June, high rain In southern China at least 32 people were killed. More than 2,700 homes were severely damaged and 96,160 hectares of farmland destroyed in the rice-producing province of Hunan.

high alert

Last summer, 398 people were killed devastating floods Rip the center of Henan Province. Among the dead were 12 passengers Sinking In a submerged subway line. The provincial capital of Zhengzhou witnessed the highest number of deaths in what the authorities described as “once every thousand years“It’s raining.

State authorities have been on high alert ever since, amid growing questions about the preparedness of Chinese cities for severe weather.

See also  The Biden administration draws up a plan for refugees in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Israel prepares for a possible fifth election in four years as Prime Minister Bennett moves to dissolve parliament

June 21, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

France at risk of deadlock after Macron handed over a hung parliament

June 21, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Naftali Bennett dissolves the Israeli government by holding new elections

June 20, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Florence Pugh stars in ‘East Of Eden’ on Netflix – Deadline

June 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

NASA counts down within 29 seconds of the launch of the large SLS rocket

June 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Ohio State Buckeyes Commitment to the Land of ESPN’s Brandon Innes is ESPN’s No. 4 rated wide receiver

June 21, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra stuffs 16 cores of CPU and GPU into a small desktop

June 21, 2022 Len Houle