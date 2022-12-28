December 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A 2023 recession could be avoided if wage growth slows

Cheryl Riley December 28, 2022 4 min read

Strong wage growth is usually a good thing for workers and a boon for the economy.

right Now? Not much.

Average wage increases are near the highest level in decades, fueling inflation, says the Federal Reserve. This could force Fed officials to raise interest rates more next year, which could push the US into a mild recession.

Economists say moderating wage growth is key to avoiding deflation.

But it may not be that simple.

What is the average wage increase in 2022?

Average annual wage gains fell to 5.2% in the third quarter from 5.7% early this year, according to the Labor Department’s Employment Cost Index. But this is still well above the average of 3.3% before the pandemic and about 2% in the decade before the health crisis.

Strong pay increases are usually a good thing. Since the COVID crisis, they have not kept up nearly as much with inflation, which means consumers are losing purchasing power.

But a sharp rise in wage growth contributes to inflation because employers with high labor costs usually raise prices to preserve profits.

Alarm call:Target called for 204,000 weighted blankets after two children reportedly died of suffocation

Reduce used car prices?Used car prices are expected to drop by up to 20% in 2023 as inventory stabilizes

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve sharply raised interest rates to lower annual inflation, which hit 9.1% in June before falling to 7.1% in December.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

TikTokers Were Reviewing In-N-Out, Until A Stranger Harassed Them For Being Asian

December 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Tesla, Huge Growth Stocks Push Nasdaq Lower; The Dow is rising

December 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Stock futures are rising as the final trading week of 2022 approaches

December 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Lyrics Teen Drake found abandoned in Uncle’s Garbage Factory

December 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

SpaceX launches the first Starlink Gen2 constellation mission – Spaceflight Now

December 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NFL chief medical officer says Tua Tagovailoa showed “nothing that would trigger” concussion protocol

December 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

It is said that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will bring a significant jump in performance

December 28, 2022 Len Houle