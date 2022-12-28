TikTokers Were Reviewing In-N-Out, Until A Stranger Harassed Them For Being Asian

A Denver man harassed two Korean-Americans at an In-N-Out Burger location in San Ramon, California, on Christmas Eve – confrontation captured on Tik Tok video By the victims while they were eating – it was Arrested by the local authorities Monday on two counts of a hate crime.

A San Ramon police spokesperson said in an email that Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, was no longer in custody, and it was not clear if formal charges would be filed. A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County District Attorney said the office has not obtained details about the case from the police department yet.

Arin Kim, a 20-year-old student at UCLA, and her friend Elliot Ha, also 20, a Duke student, were home on vacation and decided to try some off-menu items at In-N-Out. Christmas Eve.

“We were just talking about life,” said Ms. Kim, of Moraga, California. “It was such a positive feedback for everyone.”