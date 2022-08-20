A developer has been banned from his game’s Steam forum for setting other users on fire

A developer has been banned from the game’s Steam forum after repeatedly violating the platform’s discussion rules and guidelines.

Developer Dolphin Barn Incorporated – who caught our eye when he was The anti-mask rhetoric slipped into its patch notes earlier this year – Share a screenshot to block it on Twitterwho said: “This is the second time one of your posts has violated our discussion rules and guidelines, specifically insulting or defaming another user.

“We’re also noticing a trend with abusive messages sent when players are banned from your hub. When posting any content to the community or connecting with players, please make sure it’s in line with the guidelines.”

That’s not all, either. as such computer games He notes that the developer is also in hot water for the way he responds to negative reviews on Steam, many of which point to their extreme views of transgender people and toxic masculinity.

“We also want to make it clear that you should not reverse Steam moderator decisions or enable rule violations on your hub,” she added. “Future disregard for our rules and guidelines could jeopardize our business relationship.”

The developer could, reportedly, post patch notes, although DBI recently advertiser: “At this point, it is doubtful that [its Gladiator game] It will receive future updates on Steam.”

Earlier this year, the indie game Gladiator scored hundreds of “extremely negative” reviews on Steam in March after the developer added anti-mask messages to the game’s patch notes.

This isn’t the first time developer Dolphin Barn Incorporated has dropped an odd addition in its patch details. Back in May last year, an asterisk added to a note about the fight said that “weak men lack character” and that “strong moral fibres.” […] It was earned through hard work and sacrifice and cannot be obtained via fans only or pornhub.” Their accounts have since been permanently banned from Twitter and Bandcamp.