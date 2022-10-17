A Hong Kong protester stormed the grounds of the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and was beaten

A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was stormed inside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester on Sunday and was beaten.

Unidentified persons exited the consulate and forced a man into the compound, before escaping with the help of police and other protesters.

“They dragged me inside and beat me,” the protester told the BBC.

A consulate spokesman said the protesters displayed an insulting image of the Chinese president.

The Foreign Ministry said it was urgently seeking to clarify the incident. Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation.

Speaking after the incident, protester Bob told BBC China’s BBC that “mainland residents” – people from mainland China, unlike Hong Kong – came out of the consulate and destroyed their posters.

“While we were trying to stop them, they dragged me inside and beat me,” he said, adding that UK police then pulled him out.

“It’s ridiculous [the attackers] You shouldn’t do that. We’re supposed to be free to say whatever we want here [in the UK]. “

After the incident, the crowd remained angry. Protesters shouted at consulate men and British police, saying they could have done more.

Consulate staff had previously asked protesters to move to the other side of the street.

There were two police officers at the demonstration, but several others showed up within minutes of the brawl began.

They gathered at the gates of the complex in an attempt to break up the fighting and bring back the demonstrators.

A police officer entered the grounds of the Consulate and pulled the man who had been dragged inside outside.

Then at least eight men – some wearing helmets and protective suits – returned to the consulate building.

The Consulate is located on the territory of the United Kingdom, but it is not possible to enter it without consent. Any offense committed in diplomatic premises is governed by UK law, but employees may enjoy diplomatic immunity.

In response to Twitter, former Conservative Party leader Ian Duncan Smith said the UK government should demand a full apology from the Chinese ambassador, and that those involved should be returned to China.

The demonstrators were protesting that The Communist Party Congress began in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping, Who is set to secure a third term in powerHe said he had turned the situation in Hong Kong from “chaos to governance,” a reference to China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests there.

A consulate spokesman said the protesters “hanged an insulting picture of the Chinese president at the main entrance.”

“This would be unacceptable and unacceptable to any diplomatic or consular missions of any country. We therefore condemn this regrettable act with strong indignation and strong opposition,” the spokeswoman added.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson is aware of the incident.

They added that “the officers attended and responded immediately to calm the situation.”

“Investigations are underway at this time to fully understand the circumstances.”