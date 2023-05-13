‘A little scary’: New shark species with bright white eyes

What has long, snow-white eyes, swims along the deep waters off Australia and attaches its eggs to coral reefs?

A new species of shark named Apristurus ovicorrugatus.

The discovery process began many years ago, when researchers were going through uncatalogued material in the Australian National Fish Collection, located in Hobart, where they found a mysterious egg that they couldn’t personalize.

This led to a fact-finding mission that eventually revealed a new species of catshark demon.

The researchers announced their discovery in a paper published in the Journal of Fish Biology titled, “Which came first, the shark or the egg?“

abristorus The genus, which is the second most diverse group of sharks with about 40 species, is known as the ghost or catshark demon. Helen O’Neill, a research technician and one of the paper’s authors, said the name is based on “the fact that they’re deep-dwelling and kind of scary.” Sharks are bottom feeding and have elongated, cat-like eyes.