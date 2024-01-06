A man is suing Dunkin', claiming an “exploded toilet” covered his body in feces

Corner icon down Angle-shaped icon pointing down. A man walks past a Dunkin' store on October 26, 2020 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A man in Florida has sued Dunkin' for more than $50,000 in damages after he claimed a toilet burst and covered him with feces and urine, according to a lawsuit seen by Business Insider.

Paul Kerouac claimed that in 2022, he suffered “serious and long-term injuries” after a toilet exploded in the men's room of a Dunkin' store in Winter Park, Florida.

Kerouac said he and the interior of the room were “covered in debris, including human feces and urine,” after the incident.

After leaving the room, he said he tried to get help from employees at the store, and was told they were “aware of the toilet problem, as there had been prior incidents with the toilet,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Kerouac is now undergoing counseling and needs mental health care due to the “trauma” he experienced.

It says he suffered “physical injury and psychological damage resulting in pain, suffering, disability, permanent and significant emotional injury, mental anguish, loss of the ability to enjoy life, and expenses for medical care and treatment.”

Kerouac is seeking compensation in excess of $50,000, not including additional costs, interest or attorney's fees.

Dunkin' is perhaps better known by its former name, Dunkin' Donuts.

It rebranded in 2019 in an attempt to transform itself into an “on-the-go drinks-led brand”.

“By simplifying and modernizing our name, while continuing to honor our heritage, we have the opportunity to create an amazing new energy for Dunkin', both inside and outside of our stores,” Tony Weisman, former Dunkin' US chief marketing officer, said in a statement. press release Before the change becomes official.

Dunkin' did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment, which was submitted outside regular business hours.